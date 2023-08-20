Sean O’Malley shoots down the idea of an immediate rematch with Aljamain Sterling, expresses interest in future fight with Gervonta Davis

By Fernando Quiles - August 20, 2023

Sean O’Malley doesn’t see himself fighting Aljamain Sterling again in his first title defense.

Sean O'Malley Aljamain Sterling UFC 292

O’Malley challenged Sterling for the UFC Bantamweight Championship in the main event of UFC 292. O’Malley was patient before cracking Sterling with a counter right hand that dropped him in the second stanza. After some ground-and-pound, referee Marc Goddard had seen enough.

After the fight, Sterling told reporters that he’d like an immediate rematch against O’Malley. If the newly-minted 135-pound champion has anything to say about it, then “Funk Master” will not get his wish.

Sean O’Malley Dismisses Immediate Rematch

During the UFC 292 post-fight press conference, Sean O’Malley didn’t appear to have any interest in sharing the Octagon with Aljo again (via Aaron Bronsteter).

O'Malley believes that a boxing match against Gervonta Davis will happen one day, but acknowledges that he probably needs more wins.

— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 20, 2023

“O’Malley shoots down a potential Aljamain Sterling rematch and feigns surprise that Sterling is no longer committing to moving to featherweight.”

O’Malley then brought up an interesting name he’d like to fight. The “Sugar” show wants to have a boxing match with current WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

“O’Malley believes that a boxing match against Gervonta Davis will happen one day, but acknowledges that he probably needs more wins. O’Malley says that he doesn’t even really follow boxing, but knows that Gervonta Davis is a big star and he wants the biggest, most exciting fights.”

UFC President Dana White has made it clear that he isn’t a fan of his fighters going into the world of boxing. It probably doesn’t help that “Tank” Davis fights on Showtime, as White and the Showtime Sports folks have a rocky relationship.

As far as the immediate future is concerned, Sean O’Malley is looking to make his first title defense against Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC 296 in December. Whether or not that’s the title fight that will ultimately be booked for the year-end pay-per-view remains to be seen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Garry explains why he wants to fight Stephen Thompson following UFC 292 victory

Fernando Quiles - August 20, 2023
Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling calls for immediate rematch with Sean O’Malley: “I would like to think that I’ve earned my right to get an immediate rematch”

Fernando Quiles - August 20, 2023

Aljamain Sterling would like a rematch after losing the UFC bantamweight title to Sean O’Malley.

Chris Weidman
Dana White

Dana White urges Chris Weidman to retire following loss to Brad Tavares at UFC 292

Fernando Quiles - August 20, 2023

UFC President Dana White would rather not see Chris Weidman return to the Octagon.

Sean O'Malley, Dana White
Sean O'Malley

Dana White reacts to Sean O’Malley dethroning Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Chris Taylor - August 20, 2023

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Sean O’Malley’s title-earning TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling at tonight’s UFC 292 event.

Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling issues statement following title loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has issued a statement following his title loss to Sean O’Malley at tonight’s UFC 292 event in Boston.

Sean O'Malley

UFC 292 Bonus Report: Sean O’Malley one of four fights to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023
Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling, UFC 292, UFC, Pros react
Sean O'Malley

Pros react Sean O'Malley TKO's Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 292 was headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

UFC 292 Results: Sean O'Malley stops Aljamain Sterling (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 292 results, including the main event title fight between Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling.

Weili Zhang, UFC
UFC

UFC 292 Results: Zhang Weili defeats Amanda Lemos (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 292 results, including the co-main event title fight between Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos.

Ian Machado Garry, Neil Magny, UFC 292, Pros react, UFC
Neil Magny

Pros react after Ian Machado Garry dominates Neil Magny at UFC 292

Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 292 main card featured a key welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Neil Magny.