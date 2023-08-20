UFC 292 Results: Ian Garry defeats Neil Magny (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 292 results, including the welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Neil Magny.

Garry (12-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round TKO victory over Daniel Rodriguez this past May at UFC Charlotte. ‘The Future‘ has gone a perfect 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks in November of 2021, earning stoppage victories in three of those five Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Neil Magny (28-10 MMA) stepped up on short notice to accept this fight with Ian Garry at UFC 292, this after Geoff Neal was forced to withdraw from the contest due to injury. ‘The Haitian Sensation’ most recently competed at June’s UFC event in Jacksonville, where he scored a split decision victory over Philip Rowe.

The talking stops NOW 😤@NeilMagny vs @iangarryMMA is up next at #UFC292!

Order the @ESPNPlus PPV: https://t.co/wE9PL5bpIV pic.twitter.com/KWFp7aySx5

— UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

Round one of this UFC 292 welterweight bout begins and Neil Magny comes out quickly with pressure. Ian Machado Garry lands a low kick and Magny hits the deck. He pops right back up to his feet but ends up going down to another low kick. The veteran is back up to his feet once again but eats a body kick for his efforts. The undefeated Irishman lands a jab followed by another low kick. Magny looks to get inside but he is having trouble dealing with Garry’s speed. Neil with a kick to the body that partially connects. He continues to press forward but eats another low kick. The fighters clinch up and Garry pushes Magny up against the cage. The fighters jostle for position. Ian Machado Garry with a takedown but he opts to let the veteran right back up to his feet. Neil Magny stands up and lands a low kick. Garry answers with one of his own. He lands another. A third low kick puts Magny back on the canvas. He invites the young Irish star into his guard but Ian Machado Garry says no. Back to standing and Garry lands a right over the top. Magny forces the clinch. The horn sounds to end round one.

Neil Magny taunted Ian Garry from the ground 🤣 #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/XeVc7LsomU

— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 20, 2023

Round two begins and Neil Magny opens with a pair of jabs. Garry with a low kick. Magny answers with a jab and then a body kick. This is a much better start for the veteran. ‘The Future’ with a good calf kick. He follows that up with a low kick and Magny did not like that. Another big low kick from Ian Machado Garry. He looks for a right hand, but Neil ducks the punch and gets a body lock. He is looking to drag the Irishman down the canvas now. Garry grabs the top of the cage and uses it to switch the position and break free. A big high kick knocks out the mouthpiece of Neil Magny. The referee steps in and we restart. Another big low kick and then a flurry from Gary. He comes forward with a flying knee and then a right hand. One minute remains in the round. Another hard low kick and Magny’s lead leg is basically gone. A straight left from Garry now. He continues to chop away at Neil’s legs. Garry just misses with a big right hand before the horn sounds to end round two.

Safe to say there's no love lost here 😅 #UFC292 pic.twitter.com/sEtEF134yy

— UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

The third and final round begins and Ian Machado Garry opens with a big combination. He lands a chopping low kick that once again sends Neil Magny down to the canvas. The veteran gets back up, but the Irishman is all over him with punches. A 1-2 and Magny hits the deck once again. Garry let’s him stand back up. More punches and kicks from the undefeated contender. Two minutes remain in the round. Magny switches his stances but is totally on the defensive. One minute remains in the fight. A big combination from Garry after a huge head kick. He is looking to finish this fight. He gets Magny down and begins working from half guard. He looks for a late choke but the horn sounds to end the contest.

LMAOOOOO pic.twitter.com/rLeHOFFBb7

— FTB VIDS (@anotherFTBacct) August 20, 2023

Official UFC 292 Results: Ian Machado Garry def. Neil Magny by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-24)

Who would you like to see Garry fight next following his victory over Magny this evening in Boston?

