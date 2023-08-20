Aljamain Sterling calls for immediate rematch with Sean O’Malley: “I would like to think that I’ve earned my right to get an immediate rematch”

Aljamain Sterling Wants Immediate Rematch

During the UFC 292 post-fight press conference, Aljamain Sterling said he’d be all-in for another fight against O’Malley (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I would love to have a rematch,” Sterling said. “… I don’t know which ways I’m going to go with things. I would first and foremost love a chance to run that back and just to get some definitive answers.”

There was a discussion on commentary during the UFC broadcast on whether or not referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight too early. Sterling discussed the stoppage and whether or not it was too soon.

“I felt like the fight could’ve still kept going, to be honest,” Sterling said. “I rolled over to try to come back up, and as soon as he stepped in, I was fine. It was just one of those things. I can’t be mad at the ref. It is what it is.”

The defeat to O’Malley has seemingly halted Sterling’s plan to move up to the 145-pound division. After the fight, Aljamain Sterling told Joe Rogan that if O’Malley can catch him that good, then he could only imagine how Alexander Volkanovski would fare.

This is Sterling’s first defeat since late 2017 when he was knocked out by Marlon Moraes. Time will tell if Sterling gets the immediate rematch he is seeking. “Funk Master” was riding a nine-fight winning streak.