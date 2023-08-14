Stephen Thompson has no regrets about not fighting at UFC 291, sends a message to future opponents: “You better be on weight or it’s not going to happen”

Stephen Thompson has issued a warning to any of his potential opponents about missing weight in the future.

Last month at UFC 291, Stephen Thompson was scheduled to square off with Michel Pereira. Unfortunately, the bout didn’t end up happening as a result of Pereira missing weight by three and a half pounds. Thompson had the option to go forward with the contest, but he opted not to do so. Because of that, he didn’t receive his show money, creating quite the controversy within the MMA community.

It’s safe to say that Stephen Thompson hasn’t been shy when discussing this issue in the media. Now, as he looks ahead to what’s next, he’s sent a message to anyone he’s scheduled to face in the UFC.

“I want everybody to know right now in the 170 division, that if you’re going to fight me now you better be on weight or it’s not going to happen,” Thompson said. “I’m at a place in my career what I want to fight fairly. I don’t want to play any games.”