Dana White says Dustin Poirier’s future is his choice following crushing UFC 302 loss: “He can stay here as long as he wants to”

UFC CEO Dana White says what Dustin Poirier decides to do next will be his choice.

Poirier had what could’ve been his final crack at undisputed UFC gold this past Saturday night. “The Diamond” challenged Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 302. Fans inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey were firmly behind Poirier, who had his moments in the fight. He would ultimately succumb to a D’Arce choke in the final round.

Whether or not Poirier decides to retire will be a hot topic in the coming days and weeks, but don’t expect Dana to make that decision for the Lafayette native.

