Dana White says Dustin Poirier’s future is his choice following crushing UFC 302 loss: “He can stay here as long as he wants to”
UFC CEO Dana White says what Dustin Poirier decides to do next will be his choice.
Poirier had what could’ve been his final crack at undisputed UFC gold this past Saturday night. “The Diamond” challenged Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 302. Fans inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey were firmly behind Poirier, who had his moments in the fight. He would ultimately succumb to a D’Arce choke in the final round.
Whether or not Poirier decides to retire will be a hot topic in the coming days and weeks, but don’t expect Dana to make that decision for the Lafayette native.
RELATED: VIDEO | DUSTIN POIRIER GETS EMOTIONAL WHEN DISCUSSING HIS LOSS TO ISLAM MAKHACHEV BACKSTAGE AT UFC 302
Dana White Won’t Decide Whether or Not Dustin Poirier Stays in UFC
At the age of 35 and with 40 pro MMA fights under his belt, Dustin Poirier can walk away from the sport of MMA with his head held high if he chooses to. During the UFC 302 post-fight press conference, Dana White said the ball is in “The Diamond’s” court (h/t MMAJunkie.com).
“It’s up to him, it’s not up to me,” White said at the UFC 302 post-fight press conference. “He knows what he wants and what he doesn’t want. He knows how he felt, he knows how he feels right now, and that’s all up to him. Listen, he’s a star. He can stay here as long as he wants to.”
White went on to call Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier an “incredible fight.” He praised Poirier for his takedown defense and his ability to escape dangerous ground positions before the final frame. White went as far as to say fight fans couldn’t have asked for more when it comes to a main event UFC title fight.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dana White Dustin Poirier UFC