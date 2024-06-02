UFC CEO Dana White reveals wheels in motion for next BMF title fight: “We’re working on it right now”

By Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed the UFC is at work on what to do with the BMF title next.

BMF Championship

Fight fans won’t soon forget the incredible finish to the BMF Championship fight between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje. Holloway was challenging Gaethje for the hardware and he turned in the best performance of his pro MMA career. “Blessed” slept “The Highlight” with just one second to spare in the fight to cap off a dazzling showing at UFC 300 back in April.

The BMF Championship was originally supposed to be a one-time deal, but now the UFC appears to be working on a fourth fight involving the title.

RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA CLAPS BACK AT MAX HOLLOWAY OVER BMF TITLE TALK: “IF YOU DON’T LIKE THE TERMS I’M SURE ORTEGA WILL OBLIGE”

Dana White Confirms Plans for BMF Title Being Worked on

Dana White spoke to several reporters during the UFC 302 post-fight press conference. He discussed the BMF Championship and whether or not he was irked by UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria demanding a title for title fight if he’s expected to face Max Holloway next (via Bloody Elbow).

“We’re working on the BMF title right now,” White said. “No, it doesn’t rub me [the wrong way] at all, I love that people love that belt and want to fight for it – I love it.

White noted that the UFC is busy working on a slew of other events this year and he’s confident things will get sorted out.

“Yeah, we’re working on a lot of stuff right now, obviously we’ve got The Sphere coming up, we’ve got Madison Square Garden, we got a lot of big fights coming up around that time, we’ll get it figured out.”

We’ll keep you posted on what’s next for the current BMF champion, as well as the UFC’s plans for the symbolic title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

MMA News

Related

Dustin Poirier

Dana White says Dustin Poirier's future is his choice following crushing UFC 302 loss: "He can stay here as long as he wants to"

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024
Islam Makhachev
UFC

Islam Makhachev prefers UFC welterweight title fight over Arman Tsarukyan rematch following UFC 302 win: "This is my dream"

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

Islam Makhachev has a preference for his next fight following UFC 302, but he’s willing to do whatever is asked of him.

Jon Jones Dana White
Jon Jones

Jon Jones reacts to Dana White’s comments about pound for pound rankings following UFC 302: "Facts are facts"

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

The pound-for-pound debate has been sparked yet again, and Jon Jones has weighed in.

Jon Jones Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov
Jon Jones

Jon Jones gives his thoughts on Dagestani fighters after Islam Makhachev's UFC 302 triumph

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his honest thoughts on Dagestani fighters following Islam Makhachev’s win at UFC 302.

Michael Chandler training
UFC

Michael Chandler looks slick in latest training footage ahead of UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler looks pretty slick in his latest training footage as the countdown to UFC 303 continues.

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev reunite backstage after war at UFC 302

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024
Dustin Poirier
UFC

Video | Dustin Poirier gets emotional when discussing his loss to Islam Makhachev backstage at UFC 302

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

Dustin Poirier got a bit emotional during his backstage interview with Megan Olivi following UFC 302.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Donald Trump
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares a moment with Donald Trump at UFC 302

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a moment with Donald Trump at UFC 302 last night.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White sounds off on the “insane” judge who scored the UFC 302 co-main event in favor of Paulo Costa

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White believes judge Dave Tirelli has no business judging UFC fights.

Dana White, Islam Makhachev, UFC 294, UFC
Islam Makhachev

Dana White says anyone calling Islam Makhachev the best pound for pound fighter is “nuts” after UFC 302

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has bashed those who believe that Islam Makhachev should be considered the pound-for-pound best fighter in MMA when Jon Jones remains active.