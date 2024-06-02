UFC CEO Dana White reveals wheels in motion for next BMF title fight: “We’re working on it right now”

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed the UFC is at work on what to do with the BMF title next.

Fight fans won’t soon forget the incredible finish to the BMF Championship fight between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje. Holloway was challenging Gaethje for the hardware and he turned in the best performance of his pro MMA career. “Blessed” slept “The Highlight” with just one second to spare in the fight to cap off a dazzling showing at UFC 300 back in April.

The BMF Championship was originally supposed to be a one-time deal, but now the UFC appears to be working on a fourth fight involving the title.

RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA CLAPS BACK AT MAX HOLLOWAY OVER BMF TITLE TALK: “IF YOU DON’T LIKE THE TERMS I’M SURE ORTEGA WILL OBLIGE”