UFC CEO Dana White reveals wheels in motion for next BMF title fight: “We’re working on it right now”
UFC CEO Dana White has revealed the UFC is at work on what to do with the BMF title next.
Fight fans won’t soon forget the incredible finish to the BMF Championship fight between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje. Holloway was challenging Gaethje for the hardware and he turned in the best performance of his pro MMA career. “Blessed” slept “The Highlight” with just one second to spare in the fight to cap off a dazzling showing at UFC 300 back in April.
The BMF Championship was originally supposed to be a one-time deal, but now the UFC appears to be working on a fourth fight involving the title.
RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA CLAPS BACK AT MAX HOLLOWAY OVER BMF TITLE TALK: “IF YOU DON’T LIKE THE TERMS I’M SURE ORTEGA WILL OBLIGE”
Dana White Confirms Plans for BMF Title Being Worked on
Dana White spoke to several reporters during the UFC 302 post-fight press conference. He discussed the BMF Championship and whether or not he was irked by UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria demanding a title for title fight if he’s expected to face Max Holloway next (via Bloody Elbow).
“We’re working on the BMF title right now,” White said. “No, it doesn’t rub me [the wrong way] at all, I love that people love that belt and want to fight for it – I love it.
White noted that the UFC is busy working on a slew of other events this year and he’s confident things will get sorted out.
“Yeah, we’re working on a lot of stuff right now, obviously we’ve got The Sphere coming up, we’ve got Madison Square Garden, we got a lot of big fights coming up around that time, we’ll get it figured out.”
We’ll keep you posted on what’s next for the current BMF champion, as well as the UFC’s plans for the symbolic title.