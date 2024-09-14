Henry Cejudo’s coach confirms he’s serious about a flyweight return “To save the division!”
Former UFC two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo is serious about a return to the flyweight division, per one of his longtime coaches.
Cejudo hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298 in February. Dvalishvili will fight for the UFC bantamweight title this weekend against Sean O’Malley at UFC 306.
Despite a two-fight losing skid, and speculation he could return to retirement, Cejudo is planning another fight. He’s called for O’Malley, although that fight likely won’t happen without at least one top-tier bantamweight win.
Cejudo recently teased a return to the flyweight division for the first time since defeating TJ Dillashaw. After defeating Dillashaw at UFC Brooklyn in 2019, Cejudo vacated the flyweight title to pursue a full-time move to bantamweight.
Given his age and track record, some have questioned the seriousness behind a Cejudo flyweight return. But, his longtime coach confirms he’s serious about pursuing another flyweight title reign.
Coach Eric Albarracin confirms Henry Cejudo’s planned flyweight comeback
During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, coach Eric Albarracin confirmed that Cejudo is nearing a flyweight return.
“I think I have a fighter that might go down to 125, you already know who he is. Triple C!” Albarracin said of Cejudo. “He’s never left. He’s coming back to save the division once again. Hopefully…
“I’d like to see him get one fight at [135lbs]. I know Dominick Cruz wants to fight him and they still have that rivalry. I’d like to see him fight Dominick Cruz and see what happens after that.”
Cejudo came out of retirement when he faced then-bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288. He lost by split decision in his first fight in four years.
Before making the full-time move to bantamweight, Cejudo earned the flyweight belt by defeating Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227. He has four consecutive flyweight fights overall, including victories over Sergio Pettis and Wilson Reis.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Henry Cejudo UFC