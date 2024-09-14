Henry Cejudo’s coach confirms he’s serious about a flyweight return “To save the division!”

Former UFC two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo is serious about a return to the flyweight division, per one of his longtime coaches.

Cejudo hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298 in February. Dvalishvili will fight for the UFC bantamweight title this weekend against Sean O’Malley at UFC 306.

Despite a two-fight losing skid, and speculation he could return to retirement, Cejudo is planning another fight. He’s called for O’Malley, although that fight likely won’t happen without at least one top-tier bantamweight win.

Cejudo recently teased a return to the flyweight division for the first time since defeating TJ Dillashaw. After defeating Dillashaw at UFC Brooklyn in 2019, Cejudo vacated the flyweight title to pursue a full-time move to bantamweight.

Given his age and track record, some have questioned the seriousness behind a Cejudo flyweight return. But, his longtime coach confirms he’s serious about pursuing another flyweight title reign.