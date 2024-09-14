Conor McGregor rages at Michael Chandler after fight falls through: “Little Fat P****”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor broke his silence after Dana White’s recent admission that the promotion is moving away from the Michael Chandler fight.

White, in a recent sit-down interview with Spinnin Backfist, said the UFC is working on a different fight for Chandler. It’s uncertain as of this writing if McGregor will still face Chandler upon his return to the cage.

Chandler will now reportedly face former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 309. Spinnin Backfist was the first to report the news.

The news caps off Chandler’s three-year wait for McGregor, who hasn’t fought since UFC 264. Chandler’s hiatus began after a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281.

After White broke the news of the UFC’s plans for both him and Chandler, McGregor reacted on social media.