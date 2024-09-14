Conor McGregor rages at Michael Chandler after fight falls through: “Little Fat P****”
UFC superstar Conor McGregor broke his silence after Dana White’s recent admission that the promotion is moving away from the Michael Chandler fight.
White, in a recent sit-down interview with Spinnin Backfist, said the UFC is working on a different fight for Chandler. It’s uncertain as of this writing if McGregor will still face Chandler upon his return to the cage.
Chandler will now reportedly face former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 309. Spinnin Backfist was the first to report the news.
The news caps off Chandler’s three-year wait for McGregor, who hasn’t fought since UFC 264. Chandler’s hiatus began after a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281.
After White broke the news of the UFC’s plans for both him and Chandler, McGregor reacted on social media.
Conor McGregor blames Michael Chandler for UFC’s pivot on the fight
In a recent tweet, McGregor bashed Chandler for allegedly moving on from their previously planned fight.
“Chandler saw that takedown getting stuffed and mauled and officially dipped. Little Fat Pussy,” McGregor tweeted. “I’m at the hard rock hotel Florida for the bare knuckle tonight. Got tested earlier today by [Drug Free Sport International]. Give me my fucking date!”
McGregor’s ongoing absence comes after shattering his leg against Poirier at UFC 264. He and Chandler coached opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter 31, and the fight was expected to happen at the season’s end.
McGregor vs. Chandler was originally scheduled to headline UFC 303 on June 29, before McGregor withdrew due to a toe injury. Chandler wasn’t rebooked against a short-notice replacement opponent on the card.
The Chandler vs. Oliveira booking sets up a potential No. 1 lightweight contender fight. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will likely face Arman Tsarukyan upon his return to the Octagon.
As of this writing, McGregor’s planned Octagon return remains on hold. It’s uncertain who he’ll face, although it’s certain that Chandler is done waiting for him.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC