Dana White reveals talks are ongoing for UFC event in Spain next year

White confirms UFC Spain plans

“I want to go to Spain as bad as Spain wants us to come, so we’re working on it. We’ll get it done there,” UFC CEO Dana White said at Etihad Arena after UFC 308. “There’s never been a time where we said we’re going to do something and we don’t do it. We figure it out, and we’ll get it done.

“It’s important for me to go to Spain in ’25, so we’ll figure it out.”

“This business is star driven, so when we have a South African (champion like Dricus Du Plessis), we want to get to Africa,” White said. “When we have somebody from Spain, we want to get into Spain. Georgia, yes – the answer is yes. We haven’t looked into that yet or what it would take to pull off an event near there. We’re still trying to figure out Spain with the arena situation. But when you look at the performance that Topuria had tonight, we need to get to Spain and figure it out.”

“If we have to (go to a stadium), we will. I’d prefer not to. All the arenas were booked up. We’re trying to figure it out. But if I have to go to a stadium (for Topuria in Spain), we will,” White said.

Quotes via MMA Junkie

