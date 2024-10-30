Dana White reveals talks are ongoing for UFC event in Spain next year

By Harry Kettle - October 30, 2024

UFC president Dana White has claimed that talks are ongoing for the promotion to host an event in Spain next year.

Ilia Topuria

As we know, Ilia Topuria is currently one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts. Last weekend, he cemented that reputation with a knockout win over Max Holloway. He’s done some great things for the UFC already, and that includes raising the profile of Spanish fighters in the promotion.

RELATED: Ilia Topuria says he “already has a date” for UFC Spain

Up to this point, the UFC has never actually put on an event in Spain. However, given Topuria’s close ties to the country, you’d have to imagine that will be on the cards sooner rather than later.

During his post-UFC 308 press conference, Dana White confirmed that the wheels are in motion.

White confirms UFC Spain plans

“I want to go to Spain as bad as Spain wants us to come, so we’re working on it. We’ll get it done there,” UFC CEO Dana White said at Etihad Arena after UFC 308. “There’s never been a time where we said we’re going to do something and we don’t do it. We figure it out, and we’ll get it done.

“It’s important for me to go to Spain in ’25, so we’ll figure it out.”

“This business is star driven, so when we have a South African (champion like Dricus Du Plessis), we want to get to Africa,” White said. “When we have somebody from Spain, we want to get into Spain. Georgia, yes – the answer is yes. We haven’t looked into that yet or what it would take to pull off an event near there. We’re still trying to figure out Spain with the arena situation. But when you look at the performance that Topuria had tonight, we need to get to Spain and figure it out.”

“If we have to (go to a stadium), we will. I’d prefer not to. All the arenas were booked up. We’re trying to figure it out. But if I have to go to a stadium (for Topuria in Spain), we will,” White said.

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Would you be excited to see this happen? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Dana White Ilia Topuria UFC

