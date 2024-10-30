Kamaru Usman claims BMF title was made because of him back in 2019

By Harry Kettle - October 30, 2024

UFC star Kamaru Usman has claimed that the BMF title was actually made because of him back in 2019.

Kamaru Usman

As we know, Kamaru Usman was one of the most dominant champions of his generation. He carried the UFC welterweight division on his back for a long time, but for the last two years, he’s been a former champ. He’s lost twice to Leon Edwards to run alongside a defeat to Khamzat Chimaev, leaving him in desperate need of a win.

Back in 2019, though, he was still on top of the world, preparing to defend his strap against Colby Covington. However, in the midst of that saga, a whole new chapter was being written when it comes to the UFC history books.

During a recent interview, Usman gave his view on the creation of the BMF title, which was eventually won by Jorge Masvidal.

Usman comments on BMF title

‘’Why are we talking about this like this is a real title? It’s not. This was a hypothetical that was made up because of me,” Usman said on his Pound 4 Pound podcast. “Let’s not forget that myself and Covington were supposed to fight in MSG in New York. The fight didn’t happen. They needed a fight to headline that card. They needed something with some steam. It’s MSG. You can’t just put any fight card at MSG.”

“So, at that point, what’s the hottest ticket out there? Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal,” Usman continued. “Of course, you have Nate Diaz. Dana jumps on … ‘How do we promote this fight? Let’s create this, alright, it’s called the Baddest Mother F—ker belt.’ Come on. Are you serious? That’s why it started.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What’s next for Kamaru Usman? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

