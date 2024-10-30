Kamaru Usman claims BMF title was made because of him back in 2019

UFC star Kamaru Usman has claimed that the BMF title was actually made because of him back in 2019.

As we know, Kamaru Usman was one of the most dominant champions of his generation. He carried the UFC welterweight division on his back for a long time, but for the last two years, he’s been a former champ. He’s lost twice to Leon Edwards to run alongside a defeat to Khamzat Chimaev, leaving him in desperate need of a win.

Back in 2019, though, he was still on top of the world, preparing to defend his strap against Colby Covington. However, in the midst of that saga, a whole new chapter was being written when it comes to the UFC history books.

During a recent interview, Usman gave his view on the creation of the BMF title, which was eventually won by Jorge Masvidal.