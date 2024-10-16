Dana White rejects proposed Donald Cerrone return to the UFC

By Harry Kettle - October 16, 2024

UFC president Dana White has rejected the idea of retired legend Donald Cerrone making his return to the promotion.

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

In case you haven’t heard, UFC veteran Donald Cerrone is planning on coming out of retirement. In doing so, he would also be making a return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Cerrone, 41, has been away from the sport for a few years now and has been focusing on other ventures.

Alas, it seems as if he’s ready to step back up to the plate. With that being said, he fell on hard times with a handful of losses to end his last run with the UFC, leaving some to wonder if this is really the best idea.

Dana White has now weighed in on the situation, and it isn’t great news for ‘Cowboy’.

White’s Cerrone view

“I hate it,” White responded when asked for his feelings about Cerrone’s potential return. “Love him, hate that. He retired, it’s just for what, what’s left to prove? If you want to make money, let’s figure something else out. When guys retire, they retire for a reason. They retire because they know it’s over. You know it is. So, I think that — not just this sport but any professional sport — it’s hard to walk away from. Not just the money, obviously that’s a very hard part of it but the feeling of walking out of that tunnel, the feeling of getting in the cage, and the place is packed.

“Every time we’re at a show, when you show ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone on the screen, the place goes nuts. He’s beloved. He’s beloved because the guy goes to war, and he’s been in wars for years. It’s time to not go to war anymore man, there’s nothing left to prove for him.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Dana White Donald Cowboy Cerrone UFC

