Dana White rejects proposed Donald Cerrone return to the UFC

UFC president Dana White has rejected the idea of retired legend Donald Cerrone making his return to the promotion.

In case you haven’t heard, UFC veteran Donald Cerrone is planning on coming out of retirement. In doing so, he would also be making a return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Cerrone, 41, has been away from the sport for a few years now and has been focusing on other ventures.

Alas, it seems as if he’s ready to step back up to the plate. With that being said, he fell on hard times with a handful of losses to end his last run with the UFC, leaving some to wonder if this is really the best idea.

Dana White has now weighed in on the situation, and it isn’t great news for ‘Cowboy’.