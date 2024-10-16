Joaquin Buckley expresses interest in possible Colby Covington fight

By Harry Kettle - October 16, 2024

UFC contender Joaquin Buckley has expressed his interest in a possible showdown with Colby Covington.

Joaquin Buckley

There’s no denying that Joaquin Buckley has been on an absolute tear throughout the last few years. Since making his way to welterweight, he has been able to show a completely different side of himself. In his most recent outing, with things not looking good against Stephen Thompson, he pulled a rabbit out of the hat in the form of a Hail Mary knockout win.

RELATED: Joaquin Buckley is not a fan of the Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards fight booking: “I think Belal Muhammad should’ve definitely been up next”

At this point, you could make the argument that he’s just one decisive win away from securing a title shot. Regardless, though, he is easily one of the scariest punchers in the division, and you won’t find too many guys willing to stand and trade with him.

In terms of who Buckley wants, he’s name-dropped Kamaru Usman before – but he also wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to battle Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington.

Buckley eyes up Covington scrap

“The last fight that he had was against Leon [Edwards] and that was about a year ago,” Buckley said of Covington. “Time ain’t on nobody’s side so if you really want to show the world what you’ve been up to and how you’ve been working, you got to fight. You know that I’m happy to go and find out myself too with Colby Covington if he’s not got a fight lined up.

“I’d definitely be willing to take that fight. That’s somebody that has fought for the belt, has proven himself, highly ranked in the division for 170, so why not?”

Quotes via LowKickMMA

How do you believe a fight between Joaquin Buckley and Colby Covington would go in the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Joaquin Buckley UFC

Related

Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen believes prime Conor McGregor may have been the greatest of all time

Harry Kettle - October 16, 2024
Conor McGregor's leg
UFC

Conor McGregor teases UFC comeback as he makes return to the gym

Harry Kettle - October 16, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has teased a comeback once again with a recent image of him returning to the gym.

Belal Muhammad, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Belal Muhammad says Conor McGregor illustrates the "Dark side of fighting" in response to Irish star's latest rant

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad believes Conor McGregor is no longer a role model for young athletes amidst his long Octagon hiatus.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier hints at multiple bouts before retiring, names a few opponent possibilities

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024

Former interim UFC lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier wants two fights in 2025 to complete his legendary career in the Octagon.

Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Bare Knuckle FC superstar Mike Perry arrested in Florida for DUI

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024

Bare Knuckle FC superstar and former UFC standout Mike Perry was arrested earlier this month in Florida for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) ahead of his fighting return.

Renato Moicano and Paddy Pimblett

Renato Moicano doubts the UFC would give him Paddy Pimblett: "UFC is going to protect him"

Cole Shelton - October 15, 2024
Brendan Schaub, Shane Carwin
Shane Carwin

Brendan Schaub tears up offering health update on former teammate Shane Carwin: "There's nothing we can do"

Josh Evanoff - October 15, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub has offered an update on Shane Carwin.

Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier reveals recent near-altercation with Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, says fight "For sure" would've happened

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor nearly came to blows while both were at a Las Vegas convention earlier this month promoting their respective businesses.

Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria intends to move to lightweight following UFC 308 fight against Max Holloway: "I want to do it!"

Josh Evanoff - October 15, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is ready to move to lightweight after fighting Max Holloway.

Dana White
Dana White

Dana White vows to fix UFC rankings after 'morons' don't move up Khalil Rountree Jr. after Alex Pereira loss: "They strike again"

Josh Evanoff - October 15, 2024

Dana White is ready to fix the UFC rankings after the latest update.