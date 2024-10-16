Joaquin Buckley expresses interest in possible Colby Covington fight
UFC contender Joaquin Buckley has expressed his interest in a possible showdown with Colby Covington.
There’s no denying that Joaquin Buckley has been on an absolute tear throughout the last few years. Since making his way to welterweight, he has been able to show a completely different side of himself. In his most recent outing, with things not looking good against Stephen Thompson, he pulled a rabbit out of the hat in the form of a Hail Mary knockout win.
RELATED: Joaquin Buckley is not a fan of the Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards fight booking: “I think Belal Muhammad should’ve definitely been up next”
At this point, you could make the argument that he’s just one decisive win away from securing a title shot. Regardless, though, he is easily one of the scariest punchers in the division, and you won’t find too many guys willing to stand and trade with him.
In terms of who Buckley wants, he’s name-dropped Kamaru Usman before – but he also wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to battle Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington.
Buckley eyes up Covington scrap
“The last fight that he had was against Leon [Edwards] and that was about a year ago,” Buckley said of Covington. “Time ain’t on nobody’s side so if you really want to show the world what you’ve been up to and how you’ve been working, you got to fight. You know that I’m happy to go and find out myself too with Colby Covington if he’s not got a fight lined up.
“I’d definitely be willing to take that fight. That’s somebody that has fought for the belt, has proven himself, highly ranked in the division for 170, so why not?”
Quotes via LowKickMMA
How do you believe a fight between Joaquin Buckley and Colby Covington would go in the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Colby Covington Joaquin Buckley UFC