Joaquin Buckley expresses interest in possible Colby Covington fight

UFC contender Joaquin Buckley has expressed his interest in a possible showdown with Colby Covington.

There’s no denying that Joaquin Buckley has been on an absolute tear throughout the last few years. Since making his way to welterweight, he has been able to show a completely different side of himself. In his most recent outing, with things not looking good against Stephen Thompson, he pulled a rabbit out of the hat in the form of a Hail Mary knockout win.

At this point, you could make the argument that he’s just one decisive win away from securing a title shot. Regardless, though, he is easily one of the scariest punchers in the division, and you won’t find too many guys willing to stand and trade with him.

In terms of who Buckley wants, he’s name-dropped Kamaru Usman before – but he also wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to battle Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington.