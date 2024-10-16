Belal Muhammad offers to slap fellow UFC champion Ilia Topuria amid beef

Belal Muhammad says he’s prepared to slap Ilia Topuria around if he wants to turn their beef into physicality.

Belal Muhammad

Muhammad was recently on the receiving end of some trash talk from Topuria. “El Matador” is the reigning UFC featherweight champion, while Muhammad is the welterweight king. Topuria called Muhammad a “fake champion” and took aim at his finishing rate inside the Octagon.

Muhammad slammed Topuria for buying a replica BMF title in response.

Belal Muhammad Offers to Slap Ilia Topuria

During a recent edition of “Remember The Show,” Belal Muhammad opened up on his beef with Ilia Topuria. Muhammad dismissed Topuria’s trash talk, and suggested the 145-pound champion eats some open palm strikes.

“If you wanna talk to me in person and you wanna get slapped around, you can get slapped around,” Muhammad said. “For myself, it’s fun to talk trash to these guys, but for Ilia, it’s fun because he thinks he’s good at trash talking but he’s not. Even with his last post he literally copy and pasted a whole meme that Shavkat shared last time, and it was like, bro, at least be original with what you come up with.”

Muhammad went on to roast Topuria, saying he’s trying to mimmick other fighters.

“You have the fake Conor McGregor tattoos, you have the fake Colby Covington trash talk, and now you’re stealing other trash talk memes? This is stupid.”

Muhammad and Topuria are two weight classes apart, so a UFC scrap between the two is unlikely. Still, the offer is on the table from Muhammad to meet Topuria in person.

For now, both men must focus on their upcoming title defenses. Muhmmad puts his gold at stake against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 on December 7th. Topuria defends his title against Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 308 on October 26th.

