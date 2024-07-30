Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe it is a “foregone conclusion” that Tom Aspinall beats Jon Jones: “He can never been counted out from a fight”

By Susan Cox - July 30, 2024

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe it is a ‘foregone conclusion’ that Tom Aspinall would beat Jon Jones in a potential title unification bout.

Daniel Cormier

It was just this past Saturday at UFC 304 that saw Tom Aspinall (15-3 MMA) defend his interim heavyweight title by defeating Curtis Blaydes (18-5 MMA) by KO in just 60 seconds.

Following the victory, Aspinall called out heavyweight champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones during his post-fight interview.

It is anticipated that Jones will fight Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) at UFC 309 on November 9th in New York City, but the UFC has yet to make it official.

As for the potential of a Jones vs. Aspinall match-up, Daniel Cormier believes it could happen and the result may in fact be a victory for the Brit.

Cormier sat down with Chael Sonnen on their ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ podcast on ESPN saying (h/t MMAJunkie):

“We are ultimately looking at the best heavyweight on the planet because I don’t know if Jon Jones will beat this guy. But I will not be quick to say Jon Jones is afraid of him or that it’s a foregone conclusion that he beats Jon. Because I’ve been in there with Jones. I know how tough he is, I know how smart he is and I know how much he loves to compete. And if you love to compete as much as that guy does, he can never been counted out from a fight.”

There is a history between Cormier (22-3 MMA) and Jones. (27-1 MMA). They met in the Octagon twice. Their first meeting was way back in 2015 at UFC 182 where it was Jones defeating Cormier by unanimous decision. The second time around, in July of 2017 at UFC 214, the result was a no-contest (overturned by the CSAC) due to Jones testing positive for the banned substance turinabol. There would be no trilogy fight.

What do you think of Daniel Cormier’s thoughts on a bout between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones? Do you think it could happen or will Jones retire before the Brit gets a shot at the UFC heavyweight champion?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Daniel Cormier Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

