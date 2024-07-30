Khabib Nurmagomedov says he only had a minor role in Belal Muhammad’s title win at UFC 304: “I just helped him in small things”

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has insisted that he only had a minor role in Belal Muhammad’s triumph at UFC 304.

Last Saturday, Belal Muhammad became the new UFC welterweight champion. He did so by dominating Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 304. While some felt as if Belal’s grappling would give him an advantage, few could’ve imagined that the contest would be quite as one-sided as it turned out to be.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad says training with Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC 304 has him on a “different level”

Either way, though, he’s the champ, and he now calls the shots at 170 pounds. One of the benefits he had heading into the contest was his association with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. They provided assistance for him during his training and, based on how the result turned out, we’d say that it paid off.

However, during a message posted on social media, Nurmagomedov made it clear that he wasn’t the key component behind ‘Remember the Name’ securing the strap.