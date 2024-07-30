Khabib Nurmagomedov says he only had a minor role in Belal Muhammad’s title win at UFC 304: “I just helped him in small things”

By Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has insisted that he only had a minor role in Belal Muhammad’s triumph at UFC 304.

Belal Muhammad and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Last Saturday, Belal Muhammad became the new UFC welterweight champion. He did so by dominating Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 304. While some felt as if Belal’s grappling would give him an advantage, few could’ve imagined that the contest would be quite as one-sided as it turned out to be.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad says training with Khabib Nurmagomedov for UFC 304 has him on a “different level”

Either way, though, he’s the champ, and he now calls the shots at 170 pounds. One of the benefits he had heading into the contest was his association with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. They provided assistance for him during his training and, based on how the result turned out, we’d say that it paid off.

However, during a message posted on social media, Nurmagomedov made it clear that he wasn’t the key component behind ‘Remember the Name’ securing the strap.

Khabib reacts to Muhammad’s triumph

‘’You deserve it brother. Many congratulations,” Nurmagomedov wrote on social media. “I’m very happy for you and your coach. Hands up, you’re the world champion.”

“Belal trained with his coaches, he has very high-class coaches,” Nurmagomedov said. “I just helped him in small things. All credit goes to his coaches and Belal’s heart.’’

Quotes via MMA Mania

As we know, Khabib isn’t as heavily involved in the world of mixed martial arts as he used to be. With that being said, it’s clear that Belal feels as if he was a significant factor in him overcoming Edwards.

Do you believe there is a slim chance Khabib Nurmagomedov could make his return to the Octagon in the future? What’s next for Belal Muhammad? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Muhammad Mokaev

Report | Muhammad Mokaev attempted to negotiate with PFL well before final fight of UFC contract: “UFC got wind of this and considered it the last straw”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024
Belal Muhammad
Paddy Pimblett

Watch | Paddy Pimblett’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad dethroning Leon Edwards at UFC 304: “Most boring champion ever”

Harry Kettle - July 30, 2024

UFC star Paddy Pimblett’s live reaction to Belal Muhammad’s UFC 304 title triumph wasn’t overly flattering.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304
Curtis Blaydes

What's next for the stars of UFC 304?

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2024

The UFC was in Manchester, England on Saturday for a solid UFC 304 card, that saw an undisputed and an interim title on the line.

Manel Kape
Muhammad Mokaev

Manel Kape alleges Muhammad Mokaev tapped to a guillotine in UFC 304 fight

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape feels he should’ve been awarded a submission win over Muhammad Mokaev.

Cory Sandhagen
Merab Dvalishvili

Cory Sandhagen explains why Sean O'Malley fight will be a "tough one" for Merab Dvalishvili

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2024

Cory Sandhagen believes Merab Dvalishvili will have his hands full against Sean O’Malley.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad declares himself the "Best boxer in MMA" after UFC 304 title win

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024
Daniel Cormier
UFC

Daniel Cormier points to one top-tier fight missing from Noche UFC PPV card

Curtis Calhoun - July 29, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks one fight should be added to the promotion’s upcoming pay-per-view at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman lays out plan to take "welterweight strap back" after Belal Muhammad becomes champ at UFC 304

Cole Shelton - July 29, 2024

Kamaru Usman is focused on reclaiming his welterweight title.

Leon Edwards
UFC

Leon Edwards promises to regain welterweight title in first statement after UFC 304 loss: "I will get this back in blood"

Josh Evanoff - July 29, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will be back.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

REPORT | Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway added to UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi following Islam Makhachev injury

Josh Evanoff - July 29, 2024

According to several reports, UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway will clash in October.