Khabib Nurmagomedov says he only had a minor role in Belal Muhammad’s title win at UFC 304: “I just helped him in small things”
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has insisted that he only had a minor role in Belal Muhammad’s triumph at UFC 304.
Last Saturday, Belal Muhammad became the new UFC welterweight champion. He did so by dominating Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 304. While some felt as if Belal’s grappling would give him an advantage, few could’ve imagined that the contest would be quite as one-sided as it turned out to be.
Either way, though, he’s the champ, and he now calls the shots at 170 pounds. One of the benefits he had heading into the contest was his association with the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. They provided assistance for him during his training and, based on how the result turned out, we’d say that it paid off.
However, during a message posted on social media, Nurmagomedov made it clear that he wasn’t the key component behind ‘Remember the Name’ securing the strap.
Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Belal Muhammad defeating Leon Edwards at #UFC304 🤝
"Belal trained with his coaches, he has very high-class coaches, I just helped him in small things. All credit goes to his coaches and Belal's heart."
(via. IG / @TeamKhabib) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/3b741r4kJU
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 28, 2024
Khabib reacts to Muhammad’s triumph
‘’You deserve it brother. Many congratulations,” Nurmagomedov wrote on social media. “I’m very happy for you and your coach. Hands up, you’re the world champion.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
As we know, Khabib isn’t as heavily involved in the world of mixed martial arts as he used to be. With that being said, it’s clear that Belal feels as if he was a significant factor in him overcoming Edwards.
Do you believe there is a slim chance Khabib Nurmagomedov could make his return to the Octagon in the future? What’s next for Belal Muhammad? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Belal Muhammad Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC