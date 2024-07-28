UFC 304 Results: Muhammad Mokaev defeats Manel Kape (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 304 results, including the men’s flyweight bout between Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev.

Manel Kape, Muhammad Mokaev, UFC 304, Results, UFC

The highly anticipated ‘Kape vs. Mokaev’ bout, which features two of the top contenders at flyweight, was mysteriously moved from the main card to the first bout of the televised prelims.

Manel Kape (19-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Felipe dos Santos at UFC 293. ‘Starboy’ has gone 4-2 during his six career Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Mokaev (13-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact this evening in his hometown of Manchester. ‘The Punisher’ was most previously seen in action this past March in Las Vegas, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Alex Perez.

Round one of this pivotal flyweight bout begins and Muhammad Mokaev comes out quickly and throws a leg kick. Both men appear hesitant despite almost brawling before the actual contest. Both men are using feints and trying to find their range. Mokaev with another low kick. Manel Kape blitzes forwards and lands the best shot of the round, a left hook. He then sprawls to avoid the takedown. The horn sounds to end an uneventful opening five minutes.

Round two begins and Muhammad Mokaev lands an overhand right. Manel Kape attempts to come forward but appears to break and or dislocate his toe. The referee doesn’t step him, Kape grabs his foot and may have popped it back in place. He still appears to be in a lot of discomfort though. Mokaev shoots in and lands his first takedown and Kape is immediately complaining about his shorts being grabbed (with good reason). The referee pulls Mokaev up and yells at him about the grab but does not take a point. ‘Starboy’ scrambles up to his feet. Mokaev lands a right hook, and Kape reacts like he has been poked in the eye. He turns his back to Mokaev. Beltran doesn’t step in, Mokaev charges in but Kape avoids any significant strikes and lands a nice left to close out the round.

Round three begins and Muhammad Mokaev opens with a question mark kick. He shoots in for a takedown, but Manel Kape defends. ‘Starboy’ has Mokaev on his bicycle now. Mokaev shoots again, but Kape sprawls and defends. Another takedown attempt and this time Mokaev is successful. Kape jumps on a guillotine, but it’s not deep. Mokaev lands some light punches to Kape’s body and then pulls his head out. Kape unloads some elbows from the bottom. Mokaev tries to throw ground and pound, but they are mostly hitting Kape’s shoulders. Kape rolls for a kneebar. They scramble and return to their feet. Mokaev points to the center of the cage. Kape doesn’t oblige him, though. The horn sounds and the fighters hug it out.

Official UFC 304 Results: Muhammad Mokaev def. Manel Kape by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Who would you like to see Mokaev fight next following his victory over Kape this evening in Manchester?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Manel Kape Muhammad Mokaev UFC UFC 304

Related

UFC 304, Edwards vs. Muhammad, Results, UFC

UFC 304: ‘Edwards vs. Muhammad 2’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 27, 2024
Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304
UFC

Paddy Pimblett believes blockbuster UFC event at Anfield could happen

Harry Kettle - July 27, 2024

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has made it crystal clear that he believes there’s a chance the promotion could bring an event to Anfield.

Curtis Blaydes
UFC

UFC star Curtis Blaydes opens up on his speech impediment issues

Harry Kettle - July 27, 2024

UFC sensation Curtis Blaydes has opened up on his speech impediment issues heading into UFC 304 tonight.

Muhammad Mokaev, UFC Vegas 87, Results, UFC
Muhammad Mokaev

Muhammad Mokaev sends a bitter warning to Manel Kape ahead of UFC 304

Harry Kettle - July 27, 2024

UFC contender Muhammad Mokaev has sent a clear warning to rival Manel Kape ahead of their collision at UFC 304.

Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones would prefer to face Alex Pereira than unify heavyweight titles

Harry Kettle - July 27, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall believes Jon Jones would rather face Alex Pereira than him.

Matt Hamill, Jon Jones

Matt Hamill blasts "cheater" Jon Jones and responds to fans critical of rematch callout

Curtis Calhoun - July 26, 2024
Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, Alexa Grasso, Valentina Shevchenko
Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili headlines UFC 306, Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 booked for co-main event

Curtis Calhoun - July 26, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley will face the surging Merab Dvalishvili at the historic UFC 306 event at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Paddy Pimblett, Caolan Loughran
UFC

VIDEO | Paddy Pimblett and UFC 304 fighter Caolan Loughran verbally spar on weigh-in bus

Curtis Calhoun - July 26, 2024

UFC 304 fighters Paddy Pimblett and Caolan Loughran are fired up ahead of their fights, and their fuel resulted in a verbal sparring match.

Israel Adesanya, Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya predicts Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2, picks a finish

Curtis Calhoun - July 26, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya isn’t expecting Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2 to last long.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett signs new contract ahead of UFC 304 clash against King Green

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is sticking with the company for the long haul.