UFC 304 Results: Muhammad Mokaev defeats Manel Kape (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 304 results, including the men’s flyweight bout between Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev.

The highly anticipated ‘Kape vs. Mokaev’ bout, which features two of the top contenders at flyweight, was mysteriously moved from the main card to the first bout of the televised prelims.

Manel Kape (19-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest sporting a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Felipe dos Santos at UFC 293. ‘Starboy’ has gone 4-2 during his six career Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Mokaev (13-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact this evening in his hometown of Manchester. ‘The Punisher’ was most previously seen in action this past March in Las Vegas, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Alex Perez.

THESE TWO CAN'T WAIT TO PUT THEIR HANDS ON EACH OTHER 😱@MuhammadMokaev vs @ManelKape is LIVE RIGHT NOW on @ESPNPlus! #UFC304 pic.twitter.com/5crF0UShG3 — UFC (@ufc) July 28, 2024

Round one of this pivotal flyweight bout begins and Muhammad Mokaev comes out quickly and throws a leg kick. Both men appear hesitant despite almost brawling before the actual contest. Both men are using feints and trying to find their range. Mokaev with another low kick. Manel Kape blitzes forwards and lands the best shot of the round, a left hook. He then sprawls to avoid the takedown. The horn sounds to end an uneventful opening five minutes.

Round two begins and Muhammad Mokaev lands an overhand right. Manel Kape attempts to come forward but appears to break and or dislocate his toe. The referee doesn’t step him, Kape grabs his foot and may have popped it back in place. He still appears to be in a lot of discomfort though. Mokaev shoots in and lands his first takedown and Kape is immediately complaining about his shorts being grabbed (with good reason). The referee pulls Mokaev up and yells at him about the grab but does not take a point. ‘Starboy’ scrambles up to his feet. Mokaev lands a right hook, and Kape reacts like he has been poked in the eye. He turns his back to Mokaev. Beltran doesn’t step in, Mokaev charges in but Kape avoids any significant strikes and lands a nice left to close out the round.

Muhammad Mokaev trying to take Manel Kape’s shorts off 😳#UFC304 pic.twitter.com/19qbKURcKd — Sideline Recaps (@SidelineRecaps) July 28, 2024

Round three begins and Muhammad Mokaev opens with a question mark kick. He shoots in for a takedown, but Manel Kape defends. ‘Starboy’ has Mokaev on his bicycle now. Mokaev shoots again, but Kape sprawls and defends. Another takedown attempt and this time Mokaev is successful. Kape jumps on a guillotine, but it’s not deep. Mokaev lands some light punches to Kape’s body and then pulls his head out. Kape unloads some elbows from the bottom. Mokaev tries to throw ground and pound, but they are mostly hitting Kape’s shoulders. Kape rolls for a kneebar. They scramble and return to their feet. Mokaev points to the center of the cage. Kape doesn’t oblige him, though. The horn sounds and the fighters hug it out.

Official UFC 304 Results: Muhammad Mokaev def. Manel Kape by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Who would you like to see Mokaev fight next following his victory over Kape this evening in Manchester?