Dana White says he will never up the performance bonuses again following UFC 304: “I’m not doing this again, ever!”

UFC president Dana White says he won’t be increasing the performance bonus amount again following UFC 304.

Last night, UFC 304 took place in Manchester, England. It was a fascinating event full of many twists and turns, especially in the two headline title fights. Dana White made the decision, under pressure from King Green, to up the performance bonus rewards from $50,000 to $100,000. While some fights lived up to the hype, others didn’t.

Fighter pay is an issue that has been ongoing for a long time now. It’s been well-documented that plenty of fans and critics don’t believe White pays his athletes the correct amount, and with the legal issues surrounding the UFC right now, that’ll only continue to come under increased scrutiny.

In the wake of the show, White declared that he doesn’t want to fall into the trap of increasing the bonuses ever again.