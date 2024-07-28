Dana White says he will never up the performance bonuses again following UFC 304: “I’m not doing this again, ever!”

By Harry Kettle - July 28, 2024

UFC president Dana White says he won’t be increasing the performance bonus amount again following UFC 304.

Dana White

Last night, UFC 304 took place in Manchester, England. It was a fascinating event full of many twists and turns, especially in the two headline title fights. Dana White made the decision, under pressure from King Green, to up the performance bonus rewards from $50,000 to $100,000. While some fights lived up to the hype, others didn’t.

Fighter pay is an issue that has been ongoing for a long time now. It’s been well-documented that plenty of fans and critics don’t believe White pays his athletes the correct amount, and with the legal issues surrounding the UFC right now, that’ll only continue to come under increased scrutiny.

In the wake of the show, White declared that he doesn’t want to fall into the trap of increasing the bonuses ever again.

White puts his foot down

“Upping them doesn’t change anything, it doesn’t make anybody fight any harder. I’m not doing this again, ever. Today was the last day I’m doing that.”

You could certainly make the argument that some fights didn’t reach the heights that were expected. In equal measure, perhaps they shouldn’t have been competing in the middle of the night in Manchester. The promotion opted to prioritize their primetime audience in the United States and, arguably as a result of that, there was noticeable fatigue for many who were competing on the card – including headliner Leon Edwards.

Either way, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not the boss sticks to his word.

What do you make of Dana White’s comments regarding bonuses? Were you left feeling frustrated in the aftermath of the event? Let us know your thoughts on this and UFC 304, BJPENN Nation!

