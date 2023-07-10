Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor’s claim that he will be fighting Michael Chandler this December

By Chris Taylor - July 9, 2023

UFC President Dana White has weighed in on Conor McGregor’s claim that he will be fighting Michael Chandler this December.

Dana White, Conor McGregor, UFC

During last night’s UFC 290 pay-per-view event, McGregor took to Twitter where he announced that he would be fighting Chandler this December. The Irishman later deleted the tweet, but not before it caught the attention of thousands of fight fans.

“I’m going to take him to the 3rd and torture him.” – McGregor wrote.

“December.” – The Irishman replied when asked when the fight would take place.

Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) spent part of his spring serving as a coach on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, and Dana White’s initial plan was to have him fight opposing coach Michael Chandler later this fall.

However, ‘Notorious’ has still yet to enroll in the USADA testing pool, which has many fight fans questioning whether the former two-division champion will ever return to the Octagon.

Prior to last night’s blockbuster pay-per-view event, UFC President Dana White spoke to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter where he was asked to comment on Conor McGregor’s status.

“I hope so,” White said.

When asked if there was still a chance of McGregor and Chandler fighting in 2023, White responded:

“One hundred percent, yeah.”

Has Conor McGregor reentered the USADA testing pool?

“He is not,” White replied. “We’ll see how that plays out. They (USADA) are saying that now (6 months following re-entry). We don’t… Who knows. I don’t talk about sh*t, until sh*t happens. You know what I mean? To sit here and think hypothetically how a million different things could happen, no idea. I’m focused on what is happening this Saturday and the next Saturday. You know what I mean? UFC 300 isn’t even in my mind right now. The Conor thing, who the hell knows how that is going to play out. Who cares what USADA says? We’ll see what happens when it happens.”

Following the conclusion of UFC 290, Dana White spoke to reporters at the post-fight presser and was asked about Conor McGregor’s claim that he will be competing against Michael Chandler this December.

“There’s a lot of business that needs to be handled before we talk about this.” White proclaimed. “It’s not even worth talking about right now.”

Do you think we will see McGregor vs. Chandler in 2023?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor Dana White UFC

