TUF 31 contestant Aaron McKenzie weighs in on Michael Chandler’s claim that Conor McGregor was not there for his team: “He wasn’t at a lot of morning practices”

By Harry Kettle - July 6, 2023

TUF 31 contestant Aaron McKenzie has given his thoughts on Michael Chandler’s claim that Conor McGregor wasn’t there for his team during the process.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor

At this moment in time, Conor McGregor’s team on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter has yet to win a fight. Many fans and pundits have, understandably, criticized McGregor’s coaching as a result of such stats.

Nobody knows what direction his team will go in next. Of course, prospects vs veterans was always going to be tricky, but it seems like there’s more to it than that.

Aaron McKenzie was part of McGregor’s team for the season, facing off against Michael Chandler’s veteran in the form of Austin Hubbard. McKenzie was unable to pick up the win, instead falling to a fairly one-sided decision defeat.

In a recent interview, he spoke candidly about what Conor was like as a coach.

“The day after ‘Wonderboy’ was there, he was gone for three or four days for filming,” McKenzie said. “But, other than that, he was there every day pretty much. He was at night practices. He was there, ready to go. He was involved in practice, he was coaching, he was training with us. So, he was there a lot more than the cameras are actually making him out to be.

McKenzie (kind of) backs McGregor

“But I’ll tell you straight up: he wasn’t at a lot of morning practices,” McKenzie continued. “You can probably count the morning practices on one hand that he was at. But, they were always set up to be good with the other coaches. There was never a moment where we’re like, ‘What are we doing?’ The morning sessions, we knew, were always going to be run by somebody else and he would have mostly evening sessions.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

