Khamzat Chimaev responds after Kamaru Usman tells him to “cut the f**king weight” and come fight: “You are the boogeyman but I am the Wolf”

By Harry Kettle - July 10, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev has responded to Kamaru Usman as the two continue to tease the idea of a fight against one another.

Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Khamzat Chimaev inside the Octagon. ‘Borz’ has been one of the most intimidating fighters on the roster since making his debut, and he has his eyes set on UFC gold. Recently, he’s been heavily linked with a bout against Kamaru Usman, who recently lost back-to-back fights against Leon Edwards.

In an interview last week, Usman had the following to say on the possible contest.

“You know, at the end of the day, I have been — and still am — the boogeyman of this division,” Usman said. “I asked for the guy. If you want to fight — you want to be a champion — cut the f****** weight and come fight.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

In a video released on social media, Chimaev was quick to reply to the remarks.

Chimaev responds to Usman

“Kamaru Usman, why are you talking about me?” Chimaev said. “You said you want to fight [at middleweight]. The weight [is] no problem for you. You are the boogeyman but I am the wolf. Come up.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Khamzat hasn’t been shy in letting the world know that he wants to take Kamaru down. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is a former champion, and he still believes he can make waves in the UFC.

The big question is what weight class it’ll be fought at. Welterweight seems like the obvious answer but given some of Chimaev’s remarks about moving up to 185 pounds, you never know how it could play out. Either way, we want to see it.

Do you want to see Khamzat Chimaev vs Kamaru Usman before the end of the year? Who would be the favorite? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

