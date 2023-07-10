Khamzat Chimaev responds after Kamaru Usman tells him to “cut the f**king weight” and come fight: “You are the boogeyman but I am the Wolf”

Khamzat Chimaev has responded to Kamaru Usman as the two continue to tease the idea of a fight against one another.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Khamzat Chimaev inside the Octagon. ‘Borz’ has been one of the most intimidating fighters on the roster since making his debut, and he has his eyes set on UFC gold. Recently, he’s been heavily linked with a bout against Kamaru Usman, who recently lost back-to-back fights against Leon Edwards.

In an interview last week, Usman had the following to say on the possible contest.

“You know, at the end of the day, I have been — and still am — the boogeyman of this division,” Usman said. “I asked for the guy. If you want to fight — you want to be a champion — cut the f****** weight and come fight.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

In a video released on social media, Chimaev was quick to reply to the remarks.