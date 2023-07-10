Robbie Lawler reacts after Conor McGregor casts doubt on his UFC retirement: “Does he want to fight?”

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler has reacted after Conor McGregor casted doubt on his planned retirement from MMA.

Lawler (30-16 MMA) squared off with Niko Price (15-7 MMA) in the featured prelim of last night’s UFC 290 event in Las Vegas.

The bout was to serve as Robbie’s retirement fight, and it played out as a storybook ending for the fan favorite.

‘Ruthless’ needed just 38-seconds to finish ‘The Hybrid’, as he sent Price crashing to the Octagon canvas after connecting with an uppercut followed by a left hook (see that here).

It was a perfect ending to Robbie Lawler’s storied MMA career, but not everyone was buying that this would be the last time fans see ‘Ruthless’ inside of the cage.

As seen below, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor cast doubt on Lawler’s retirement plans, suggesting fans would see the 41-year-old compete again before the end of the year.

Back by the end of the year https://t.co/iwZu0HWjln — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 9, 2023

“Back by the end of the year.” – McGregor captioned a video of Lawler entering the Octagon at UFC 290 on Twitter.

During last night’s post-fight press conference, Robbie Lawler was asked to comment on the Irishman’s social media post.

“Why, does he want to fight?” Lawler responded. “I mean, that’s a big fight, but no. I’m not really thinking about those things. When you… I felt good today, that’s the thing. If I felt good for seven full weeks and that kind of thing and if the fight only went for so long. You never know, but I feel good with everything I’ve accomplished, and this is a good way to go out.”

Robbie Lawler continued:

“He’s trying to get me gassed up I’m sure, but I’m not focusing on any of that right now. I’m just relaxing trying to embrace this moment.”

Do you think ‘Ruthless’ could be lured back to the Octagon by a potential Conor McGregor fight?