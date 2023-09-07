WATCH | Manel Kape and Israel Adesanya get into heated shouting match at UFC 293 press conference

Things got heated between Manel Kape and Israel Adesanya at the UFC 293 presser earlier today.

‘The Last Stylebender’ is currently slated to return this Saturday night against Sean Strickland. For his part, Israel Adesanya enters the matchup fresh off his championship rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287. In April, he scored a second-round knockout win over ‘Poatan’ to win the gold.

Meanwhile, Manel Kape is also slated to return on Saturday. While Israel Adesanya is in the main event, the flyweight contender has a key spot on the main card. While he was first expected to face Kai Kara-France, he withdrew due to injury. As a result, he will face 22-year-old UFC newcomer Felipe dos Santos.

Earlier today, all of the main card fighters attended the UFC 293 press conference. While Kara-France pulled out of his fight with Manel Kape slated for the event, he was in attendance for support. The flyweight is friends with Israel Adesanya, and others on the main card including heavyweight Tai Tuivasa.

As soon as Manel Kape noticed his former opponent sitting front-row, he lost it. The flyweight threw a water bottle at Kara-France, prompting Israel Adesanya to jump out of his seat. While things didn’t escalate to a full-blown fight between the two, it did get quite heated. Luckily, Tai Tuivasa and Sean Strickland talked them down.

“You f*cking p*ssy, you had three weeks to fight,” Manel Kape shouted at Kai-Kara France, who was sitting front row. “You little f*cking p*ssy look at you, you come here to the stage. Stand up motherf*cker! Stand up, stand the f*ck up motherf*cker!”

Israel Adesanya suddenly stood up and attempted to grab Manel Kape’s microphone. The flyweight asked what he wanted, to which he responded: “Some f*cking respect, shut the f*ck up b*tch. Look at this little m*dget trying to f*ck with me! I’ll bury you!”

Kape quickly responded: “I don’t give a f*ck who you are, shut your mouth!

What did you make of this back-and-forth between Israel Adesanya and Manel Kape? Are you excited for UFC 293?