Max Holloway hoping for longshot 2024 quadrilogy with Alexander Volkanovski: “Got to be undeniable”

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway still wants to fight Alexander Volkanovski.

‘Blessed’ returned to the win column last month at UFC Singapore against The Korean Zombie. Facing the South Korean fighter in his final fight, Max Holloway scored a highlight-reel third-round knockout. The win was his second in a row, previously defeating Arnold Allen in the main event of UFC Kansas City in April.

During a recent YouTube video, Max Holloway discussed his hopes for a fourth fight with Alexander Volkanovski. While he’s sure the fight likely won’t be next, the Hawaiian is still hopeful it’ll happen. As of now, ‘The Great’ has defeated the former champion three times in their series, all by decision.

Despite that, if it’s up to Max Holloway, he’d fight Alexander Volkanovski again next year. Discussing the potential fight on YouTube, the featherweight contender added that he’s aware that a quadrilogy bout is unlikely. However, he will always have his eyes on gold, and right now, that’s still on the Australian’s waist.

“For me, going for that title shot,” Max Holloway stated regarding his 2024 plans and a fourth fight with Alexander Volkanovski. “Hopefully it’s Volk again, that fourth Volk fight. [It] would be amazing man, we just got to be undeniable. Undeniable, got to keep doing what we’re doing. The fans got to do their part, you want to see that fight? Let them know.”

He continued, “That’s what the UFC is known for. For putting the best guys in the world against each other, and I’m here. I’m not taking breaks, I’m not being like ‘I own this, I own that’. I’m fighting anybody and everybody to get back there, I’m going to be scratching and clawing my way back to the top. Like I said, undeniable.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski 4?