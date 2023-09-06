Dana White reacts to news that Sean Strickland punched a fan ahead of UFC 293: “He won’t be punching people in the stomach anymore”

Dana White is reacting to the news that Sean Strickland punched a fan ahead of UFC 293.

UFC 293 takes place this coming Saturday, September 9th at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Headlining the event is a middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland (27-5 MMA) and Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA).

Adesanya last fought in April of this year at UFC 287 where he defeated Alex Pereira (8-2 MMA) via KO to regain the middleweight crown.

Sean Strickland has back to back wins coming into UFC 293, defeating Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) and Abusupiyan Magomedov (25-5 MMA) respectively.

It will be ‘Tarzan’s first title shot and ahead of the match, the 32 year old apparently decided to show off his wears by punching a fan.

Speaking in an interview with ‘Fox Sports Australia’, Sean Strickland shared that it was no more than playful banter:

“I was more in jest. It was fun. He had a giggle about it. I had a giggle about it. But you know me. You’ve got to do the right things.”

Strickland is well known for not doing ‘the right things’ when it comes to antics outside of the Octagon.

Well, UFC President, Dana White, is making it known that Sean Strickland will not be punching anyone outside of the cage, at least not under his watch (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Do you know where the news came from that he punched a fan? Yeah, (the news came from him). Yeah, he’s a beauty. He played it up more than whatever and was jokingly. … The fan and him are cool. Going into this, I knew. I knew what this week was going to be like. Yes, we’re prepared for it and yes we have people around him now, so he won’t be punching people in the stomach anymore – for fun or not for fun.”

