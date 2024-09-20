Dana White plans to make ‘big announcements’ regarding boxing future

By Zain Bando - September 19, 2024

Dana White has always been open to new ideas. From “Power Slap” to taking the UFC to greater heights, he continues looking for new ways to be innovative.

Dana White

White, the CEO of the UFC, took a keen interest in promoting Callum Walsh, a young, up-and-coming Irish boxing prospect.

Walsh fights Friday at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Thanks to White’s support and oversight, he is taking the next step toward becoming Ireland’s next big combat sports star.

For Dana White, he recognizes he has to strike while the iron is hot to make people believe in his newfound boxing ventures.

“There will be some big announcements soon. I never say anything I don’t do, ever,” Dana White said Thursday during a media scrum. “We’ve been kicking the whole boxing thing around for a long time, but you’ve never heard me commit and say, ‘I’m in.’ I’m in.”

It is unclear what White’s plans are at present, but what is known is his promotion of Walsh. The pair has been together for a little over a year, as Dana White has been regularly seen at Walsh’s fights in cities such as Boston and Los Angeles.

For Walsh, however, this fight against Przemyslaw Runowski is his first test on home soil, making it a big deal for the sport in the Irish region.

RELATED: Dana White rages against Showtime: “It’s the worst production in all of television”

Dana White has been complimentary of Walsh’s charisma and his handling the pressure of remaining unbeaten at such a young age.

“I love Callum Walsh,” Dana White said in an interview with boxing outlet “The Ring.”I love his style. I love the fact that this kid was fighting really tough guys already at six fights [into his career]. He’s willing to take tough fights, and I just liked the kid personally as soon as I was introduced to him. Promoting him is fun for me, and I am having fun doing it.”

If Walsh were to win, he would improve to 12-0, as he currently holds the WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title.

Only time will tell how long the relationship between White, Walsh and boxing will last.

Will you watch Callum Walsh’s fight?

