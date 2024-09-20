Belal Muhammad says Kamaru Usman “got physical” with him during recent podcast face-to-face

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad got into a physical altercation with former titleholder Kamaru Usman while on the former champion’s podcast.

Muhammad earned the UFC welterweight title by defeating Leon Edwards by unanimous decision at UFC 304 in July. He hasn’t lost a fight since 2019 and is looking ahead to his first welterweight title defense.

One potential title challenger is Usman, who has gotten into it with Muhammad on social media in recent weeks. Usman has lost three in a row but has received some endorsements for the next crack at Muhammad.

Despite their differences, Usman allegedly had Muhammad on as a guest on his podcast with co-host Henry Cejudo. But, things went awry in a hurry, according to the welterweight champ.