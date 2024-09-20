Belal Muhammad says Kamaru Usman “got physical” with him during recent podcast face-to-face
UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad got into a physical altercation with former titleholder Kamaru Usman while on the former champion’s podcast.
Muhammad earned the UFC welterweight title by defeating Leon Edwards by unanimous decision at UFC 304 in July. He hasn’t lost a fight since 2019 and is looking ahead to his first welterweight title defense.
One potential title challenger is Usman, who has gotten into it with Muhammad on social media in recent weeks. Usman has lost three in a row but has received some endorsements for the next crack at Muhammad.
Despite their differences, Usman allegedly had Muhammad on as a guest on his podcast with co-host Henry Cejudo. But, things went awry in a hurry, according to the welterweight champ.
Belal Muhammad “Emotionally broke down” Kamaru Usman on to-be-released podcast
In a recent episode of Remember The Show, Muhammad revealed a recent run-in with Usman while a guest on the Pound 4 Pound podcast.
“They’re all looking up. I saw on a podcast with [Umar] Nurmagomedov and [Kamaru] Usman on that podcast that kind of sucks, Pound 4 Pound. He said ‘I’m the man in charge’,” Muhammad said. “It was funny to see. That podcast kind of sucks, but they do have some good guests on there, right? We made an appearance on there, it was fun. I’m hoping they bring out the episode…
“I’ll say this. They’re not very good at talking, so I think I verbally broke down Usman. I think he got emotionally broken so he tried to get physical! But, when you try to get physical with the champion, there’s levels to this.”
As of this writing, Usman and Cejudo haven’t uploaded the Muhammad episode of their podcast. It’s uncertain if they’ll release it after Muhammad’s allegations.
Whether it’s Shavkat Rakhmonov, Usman, or someone else, Muhammad is fired up to defend the belt. His newfound confidence hasn’t wavered since securing the biggest win of his career.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
