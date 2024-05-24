Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen III confirmed as an exhibition boxing match

The boxing match between UFC legends Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen won’t be a professional one.

Earlier this week, fans were shocked to hear that ‘The Spider’ and ‘The American Gangster’ would be having one last dance. Chael Sonnen hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Lyoto Machida in the Bellator cage in 2019. Meanwhile, Anderson Silva has been out of action since a unanimous decision defeat to Jake Paul in late 2022.

After Chael Sonnen’s last defeat, he retired. However, the former UFC title challenger felt compelled to end his retirement in order to face Anderson Silva this summer. The two are set to headline a card in Brazil on June 15th, in a five-round boxing match. They’re set to weigh in at 216 pounds, but there is one catch to the bout.

As first reported by MMA Fighting‘s Guilherme Cruz earlier this week, Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen III will be an exhibition boxing match. Meaning, that the contest won’t go on either man’s professional record. Furthermore, the fight will feature 14-ounce gloves which are slightly bigger than normal.

Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen III to officially be an exhibition boxing match

National Boxing Council Brazil president Geyza Caryny confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Monday. It’s worth noting that the councilman did confirm that a winner will be declared on fight night. However, the fight won’t go on either man’s professional boxing record. For Anderson Silva, the exhibition will be the second of his career.

‘The Spider’ previously dominated Bruno Machado on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore in May 2022. However, because the bout was an exhibition, it wasn’t scored by judges. That seemingly won’t be the case with Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen III. While the fight won’t be a professional one, both men will surely go for the victory on fight night.

The boxing match between Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen will likely end a 14-year rivalry between the two. ‘The Spider’ previously came from behind to submit the wrestler in round five of their title bout at UFC 117. In the rematch two years later, Silva again handed Sonnen a defeat, this time by second-round knockout.

What do you make of this boxing news? Will you watch Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen III even though it’s an exhibition?