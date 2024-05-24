Official: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II promoted to ONE 167 main event

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 24, 2024

The ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title rematch between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut just grabbed the headline spot for ONE 167 on Prime Video.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai

This announcement comes in the wake of the unfortunate news surrounding Stamp Fairtex. She injured herself and had to withdraw from the main event.

Stamp was originally slated to defend her ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship against Denice Zamboanga. However, she sustained a meniscus tear in her left knee during the final stages of her training camp last week.

Stamp had surgery on her damaged knee on Monday, May 20, and is starting physical therapy.

“I’m sorry that I didn’t get on stage for everyone to cheer on. I worked hard and I was very focused for this fight,” the Thai megastar said.

“[But] accidents can happen all the time. I promise that I’ll do my best [in] therapy and I’ll come back the best as well.”

Stamp’s absence is undoubtedly disheartening for fans worldwide. Fortunately, ONE Championship has swiftly orchestrated a fitting replacement to ensure that the U.S. primetime show at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7 goes on.

Tawanchai faces Jo Nattawut in high-stakes showdown

Stepping up to fill the void is none other than the second encounter between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title.

Their first clash went down under kickboxing rules in October 2023. It left spectators breathless as both men went back and forth from start to finish.

In the end, Tawanchai walked away with a razor-thin decision victory.

This time around, the stakes are much higher as the two warriors prepare to showcase their skills in “the art of eight limbs.”

With Tawanchai’s 26 pounds of gold on the line, fans should expect nothing less than an all-out war as they go head-to-head once again.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

ONE Championship

