Sean O’Malley vows to KO “sloppy” Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306: “This fight is going to end brutal”

By Harry Kettle - September 9, 2024

Sean O’Malley has vowed to knock Merab Dvalishvili out this weekend in their UFC 306 main event at the Sphere.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili

This weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the Sphere in Las Vegas for the first time. As part of the event, Sean O’Malley will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Merab Dvalishvili in what promises to be a blockbuster showdown.

For many, Dvalishvili serves as a very credible threat to the belt. On the flip side, though, O’Malley is one of the most interesting talents we’ve seen at bantamweight for many, many years. Either way, it feels like this is a tough one to predict.

In the eyes of ‘Suga’, though, he’s going to go out there and make a real statement against his Georgian challenger.

O’Malley is ready

“This fight is not going to go the way he thinks it’s going to go,” O’Malley said in an interview with UFC.com. “This fight is going to end brutal. The way he blitzes in, the ways he’s sloppy. He is slow. It is not going to end well for him. I do not understand where the confidence comes from. I know he’s beat a bunch of guys, but he’s never fought anyone like me.”

“I’ve heard so many people say he is the hardest fight in the division for me, and I disagree,” O’Malley said. “That’ll be sweet to be able to go out there and put his lights out. That’s a good feeling. People are going to be very, very surprised when I do it.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What are the odds of Sean O’Malley scoring a big knockout win over Merab Dvalishvili? Are you excited to see this fight? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

