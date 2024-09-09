Sean O’Malley vows to KO “sloppy” Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306: “This fight is going to end brutal”

Sean O’Malley has vowed to knock Merab Dvalishvili out this weekend in their UFC 306 main event at the Sphere.

This weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the Sphere in Las Vegas for the first time. As part of the event, Sean O’Malley will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Merab Dvalishvili in what promises to be a blockbuster showdown.

For many, Dvalishvili serves as a very credible threat to the belt. On the flip side, though, O’Malley is one of the most interesting talents we’ve seen at bantamweight for many, many years. Either way, it feels like this is a tough one to predict.

In the eyes of ‘Suga’, though, he’s going to go out there and make a real statement against his Georgian challenger.