Jon Anik recalls Joe Rogan’s initial reaction to UFC 306 inside the Las Vegas Sphere

By Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024

UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik has recalled how his broadcast colleague Joe Rogan reaction to the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Joe Rogan UFC

UFC 306 was held inside the Sphere, and it was an expensive endeavor for the promotion. Dana White has been adamant that the Sphere show was a one and done scenario. The event received praise from fans and experts for its unique feel as well as its tributes to Mexican culture to represent the Noche UFC theme.

The aesthetics even impressed Rogan if Anik is to be believed.

RELATED: UFC COLOR COMMENTATOR JOE ROGAN WISHES JAKE PAUL VS. MIKE TYSON WASN’T HAPPENING

Joe Rogan in Awe of UFC at the Sphere, Says Jon Anik

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Jon Anik recalled Joe Rogan’s initially reaction to the Noche UFC setup inside the Sphere.

“So he’s seen it all, he’s a renaissance man, far more that than me,” Anik said about Rogan. “I still felt convicted in the fact that he would be effectively blown away, and yeah, just jaw-dropped, and ‘Oh my gosh,’ and sort of one visual upstages the one that came before it.

“We went all the way up to the 400 section — as high as you can go — which [are] some of the best seats to do our pay-per-view open, and I actually didn’t quite get down in time. So we had a little bit of lead navigation in terms of our throw to the next piece, but it was insane to see [Rogan and Cormier’s] reactions for the first time and you think you know what you’re walking into, but you really don’t.”

Rogan is expected to be back on the call for UFC 307. That event takes place on October 5th and will be headlined by a UFC light heavyweight title fight. It’ll be Alex Pereira defending against Khalil Rountree.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joe Rogan Jon Anik UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley

TJ Dillashaw praises Merab Dvalishvili for making Sean O’Malley look "weak" at UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024
Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor addresses UFC future following Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira 2 booking

Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024

Conor McGregor hasn’t dipped a single toe inside the Octagon since June 2021, but he insists the comeback will happen.

Matt Brown
UFC

UFC legend Matt Brown officiates groin-kicking fight at Fight Circus event: "So much for Power Slap!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 20, 2024

UFC veteran Matt Brown dove into an unorthodox post-MMA career venture at a recent Fight Circus event; officiating a groin-kicking competition.

Bryce Mitchell, Movsar Evloev
Movsar Evloev

Bryce Mitchell shows interest in fighting Movsar Evloev after Aljamain Sterling's injury: "I'm the dude!"

Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is ready to step up and face Movsar Evloev.

Max Holloway, UFC 300
UFC

Max Holloway speaks out against gun violence after recent shootings: "Put the guns down boys"

Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway wants to see an end to gun violence.

Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling shares details of altercation with "Assh***" Sean O'Malley fans ahead of UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 20, 2024
Henry Cejudo, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo blasts "World's biggest cuck" Sean O'Malley after dismissing his Olympic accolades

Curtis Calhoun - September 20, 2024

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has a pointed message for Sean O’Malley after the latter downplayed his career accolades.

Sean O’Malley UFC 306
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley warned by former UFC champion about facing top 5 bantamweight: "I think he pieces Sean up"

Fernando Quiles - September 20, 2024

One former UFC bantamweight champion has warned Sean O’Malley to stay clear from a certain 135-pound contender.

Sean O’Malley Tim Welch
UFC

Sean O’Malley's coach clears the air on UFC 306 corner advice: "It sounded way worse than it actually was"

Fernando Quiles - September 20, 2024

Tim Welch, Sean O’Malley’s coach, has responded to criticisms of his corner advice going into the final round of the UFC 306 main event.

Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC Abu Dhabi, Results, UFC
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo makes case for UFC bantamweight title shot over Umar Nurmagomedov: "He has to get tested more"

Fernando Quiles - September 20, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo doesn’t believe it’s time for Umar Nurmagomedov to receive a UFC title opportunity.