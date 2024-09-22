Jon Anik recalls Joe Rogan’s initial reaction to UFC 306 inside the Las Vegas Sphere
UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik has recalled how his broadcast colleague Joe Rogan reaction to the Sphere in Las Vegas.
UFC 306 was held inside the Sphere, and it was an expensive endeavor for the promotion. Dana White has been adamant that the Sphere show was a one and done scenario. The event received praise from fans and experts for its unique feel as well as its tributes to Mexican culture to represent the Noche UFC theme.
The aesthetics even impressed Rogan if Anik is to be believed.
Joe Rogan in Awe of UFC at the Sphere, Says Jon Anik
During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Jon Anik recalled Joe Rogan’s initially reaction to the Noche UFC setup inside the Sphere.
“So he’s seen it all, he’s a renaissance man, far more that than me,” Anik said about Rogan. “I still felt convicted in the fact that he would be effectively blown away, and yeah, just jaw-dropped, and ‘Oh my gosh,’ and sort of one visual upstages the one that came before it.
“We went all the way up to the 400 section — as high as you can go — which [are] some of the best seats to do our pay-per-view open, and I actually didn’t quite get down in time. So we had a little bit of lead navigation in terms of our throw to the next piece, but it was insane to see [Rogan and Cormier’s] reactions for the first time and you think you know what you’re walking into, but you really don’t.”
Rogan is expected to be back on the call for UFC 307. That event takes place on October 5th and will be headlined by a UFC light heavyweight title fight. It’ll be Alex Pereira defending against Khalil Rountree.
