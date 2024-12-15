Dana White believes Colby Covington is at peace with UFC Tampa stoppage: ‘The cut was bothering him big time’

By Fernando Quiles - December 15, 2024

In the aftermath of UFC Tampa, Dana White doesn’t believe Colby Covington was too upset with the doctor’s stoppage.

Colby Covington

Covington shared the Octagon with Joaquin Buckley inside Amalie Arena this past Saturday night. “Chaos” was outmatched on the feet despite his toughness. While Covington was able to get Buckley down on the mat, his control didn’t last long. “New Mansa” also had effective takedown defense and opened up a cut on Covington’s eyelid.

In round three, the Octagon side doctor determined that the cut was severe enough for the fight to be stopped.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER JOAQUIN BUCKLEY TKO’S COLBY COVINGTON AT UFC TAMPA

Dana White Feels Colby Covington Accepted UFC Tampa Loss to Joaquin Buckley

Dana White admitted to reporters that he feels if Colby Covington fought Joaquin Buckley in Las Vegas, the cut over his eye wouldn’t have led to a stoppage. With that said, he didn’t exactly see Covington protest the decision (via MMAJunkie).

“Listen, Colby’s an older guy that fights every once in a while,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters post-fight at UFC on ESPN 63. “He’s always durable and he’s always tough. … I also feel like Colby wasn’t too pissed that fight got stopped by the cut. It was definitely bothering him.

“It was definitely bothering him, and as soon as the corner would fix it, he would walk back out and rips it open again and makes it start bleeding again. That alone tells you that the cut was bothering him big time.”

Where Covington goes from here will be a story to watch in 2025. The former interim titleholder will turn 37 years old in February. He’ll have to decide if he wants to continue his career or move on to a new chapter in his life. He has teased transitioning to the world of professional wrestling in the past.

