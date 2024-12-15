Dana White shuts down title shot request from Manel Kape despite UFC Tampa performance

By Fernando Quiles - December 15, 2024

Despite his stellar showing at UFC Tampa, Manel Kape will not be getting the next crack at UFC flyweight gold.

Manel Kape

Kape was in action this past Saturday night against Bruno Gustavo da Silva. The bout was initially marred by fouls from da Silva, but Kape was able to overcome the low blows and scored a scintillating third-round TKO finish. Kape barked at UFC CEO Dana White, pounding the table for a shot at Alexandre Pantoja for the UFC Flyweight Championship.

Unfortunately for Kape, that doesn’t work for the UFC boss just yet.

RELATED: UFC TAMPA: ‘COVINGTON VS. BUCKLEY’ LIVE RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Dana White Denies Manel Kape UFC Flyweight Title Shot

Dana White spoke to reporters during the UFC Tampa post-fight press conference. During the presser, White was asked if he’ll grant Manel Kape’s request for a UFC title shot.

“No, no he’s not getting a title shot but we’ll definitely give him what he’s looking for,” White said.

Kape also spoke to media members and he shared his belief that now is the right time to challenge for the 125-pound hardware (via MMAJunkie).

“That’s the truth: (I want to fight the champion),” Kape said at his post-fight news conference. “I know they want to put me to fight somebody else before my time, but it can’t be. I’m tired of this bullsh*t of Kai Kara-France. We’ve been booked two times. He didn’t show up to the first time, and then the second time he didn’t show up again when we were talking and he said he was not ready to fight. Blah blah blah, going to have a son or whatever. I have a daughter, and sometimes I don’t see her all day. … I’ve been doing my things, too. We all have family. We’re all going through things.

“I’m not going to wait for anybody. I’m here a long time in UFC. I’m 31 years old. I’m not going to be 31 forever, so it’s my time to get at the title shot.”

Kape actually fought the current flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja back in early 2021. Pantoja won that fight via unanimous decision. Kape said if he doesn’t get the next UFC flyweight title shot then he’ll have to knock on Dana White’s door and plead his case.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Manel Kape

