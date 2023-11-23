Chatri Sityodtong reveals that ONE Championship is poised for record-breaking numbers in 2024

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 23, 2023

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expressed unwavering confidence in the company’s financial future.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship, Olympics, MMA, GAMMA

In a recent interview with CNBC, Sityodtong said that he fully believes ONE will achieve profitability by the second half of 2024.

This proclamation comes on the heels of the promotion’s remarkable growth trajectory and a series of strategic moves that have solidified its position as the largest martial arts organization in the world.

Having spent 12 years in the market, ONE has evolved into a global powerhouse. It offers a diverse range of combat sports including MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

Its scope extends to 190 countries and, according to Nielsen, it ranks among the world’s top 10 biggest sports properties based on organic video views on social media and television.

This year has proven to be pivotal for ONE, with the outfit set to close out the year having hosted an impressive 60 shows. This surge in events has translated into triple-digit percentage growth in viewership metrics.

In terms of revenue, ONE has already surpassed the $100 million mark in 2023.

Sityodtong is confident that the promotion will exceed that figure in the coming year, projecting $200 million in revenues for 2024.

Chatri Sityodtong: 2024 will be biggest year in history for ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong anticipates that 2024 will be a watershed year for ONE Championship.

He recently revealed the promotion’s plans to kick off the first quarter of 2024 with three premium live events.

A significant highlight is the promotion’s return to Japan with ONE 165. While the debut show in Qatar — now numbered ONE 166 — is rescheduled for March 1.

Meanwhile, Singapore is set to host ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 17.

Moreover, Sityodtong tantalizingly teased “some exciting news” about Europe. He hinted at potential expansions and partnerships that could further elevate the profile of ONE in the region.

Further intensifying the excitement, he promised to unveil the dates and locations for ONE’s four-event series in the United States next year in the coming weeks.

“ONE is getting ready to take over the world in 2024 with our biggest year in history! Let’s go,” Sityodtong wrote in a LinkedIn post.

