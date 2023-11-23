Tommy Fury reportedly in talks to box former world champion Roy Jones Jr.

Tommy Fury is in talks to return to the boxing ring in an exhibition bout.

Fury is coming off a decision win over KSI back in October and since then there’s been a word on when he will return. But, now, his father, John Fury, revealed in an interview that they are in talks with Roy Jones Jr. to box Tommy Fury.

“We’re speaking to Roy Jones Jr; we can do something with him,” Fury told Express Sport about Tommy Fury. “I’m giving it some thought at the time of speaking. Roy Jones Jr is a great guy. He’s a lovely fella, a standup man, and a hall-of-fame great.”

When asked if the fight would be an exhibition, John Fury confirmed the discussions are to have Jones Jr. and Tommy Fury in an exhibition bout.

“Yeah, maybe it is an exhibition or something, whatever he wants to do. We’ve not really spoken in great detail, but he did say over in Saudi ‘Let’s do something’ and we’re all ears. We just need to sit down and see what is best for Tommy and Roy Jones Jr,” Fury said.

As of right now, the sides are just in talks so a boxing match between Tommy Fury and Roy Jones Jr. is not done and whether or not it will come to fruition is to be seen.

Tommy Fury (10-0) is coming off back-to-back wins decision wins over KSI and Jake Paul in two massive fights. Fury also has a win over former Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor.

Roy Jones Jr. (66-10) last fought professionally back in April and dropped a majority decision to former UFC champion Anthony Pettis. Prior to that, the 54-year-old had an exhibition boxing match in 2020 against Mike Tyson which went the distance. Roy Jones Jr. held multiple titles in four different weight classes during his career.