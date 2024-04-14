Dana White announces Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at UFC 303

UFC president Dana White has announced that Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler will headline UFC 303 this summer.

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s official. For the longest time now, fans have been wondering whether or not Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler will actually happen. Now, we know for a fact that it’s happening.

As part of International Fight Week, McGregor will return to the Octagon for the first time in three years to battle Chandler. ‘Iron Mike’ has been waiting for this opportunity for over a year. Now, he’s finally going to get the chance to prove himself. Of course, it goes without saying, this is trending to be one of the biggest events in UFC history now that Conor is involved.

In terms of the official announcement, White made the call during last night’s UFC 300 post-fight press conference.