Dana White announces Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at UFC 303

By Harry Kettle - April 14, 2024

UFC president Dana White has announced that Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler will headline UFC 303 this summer.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s official. For the longest time now, fans have been wondering whether or not Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler will actually happen. Now, we know for a fact that it’s happening.

RELATED: Conor McGregor announces Michael Chandler fight is finally set for UFC 303 in June: “See you on the date I said”

As part of International Fight Week, McGregor will return to the Octagon for the first time in three years to battle Chandler. ‘Iron Mike’ has been waiting for this opportunity for over a year. Now, he’s finally going to get the chance to prove himself. Of course, it goes without saying, this is trending to be one of the biggest events in UFC history now that Conor is involved.

In terms of the official announcement, White made the call during last night’s UFC 300 post-fight press conference.

McGregor vs Chandler is on

After receiving a piece of paper from a member of staff, White made the announcement that McGregor vs Chandler was officially on. It is set to happen at welterweight. This always seemed to be the Irishman’s preferred weight class with regards to this bout.

Nobody knows what Conor is going to look like at 170 pounds. Especially at this stage in his career. In equal measure, we all know Chandler is more comfortable at lightweight. Alas, given the stakes of a contest like this, something tells us that they’re both going to throw caution to the wind.

Are you excited to see Conor McGregor lock horns with Michael Chandler at UFC 303? At this early stage, what is your early prediction for how this fight will go down? Will the winner go on to receive a title shot? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dana White Michael Chandler UFC

