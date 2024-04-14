UFC 300 Bonus Report: Max Holloway pockets $600k

By Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

The greatest fight card ever assembled; UFC 300 took place this evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, KO, UFC 300, Pros react, UFC

The highly anticipated light heavyweight title fight resulted in another amazing knockout for Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ was able to drop Jamahal Hill with an uppercut midway through the opening round and promptly proceeded to finish the fight with some nasty ground and pound.

UFC 300 was co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight featuring reigning champion Weili Zhang taking on top ranked challenger Yan Xiaonan. The bout proved to be a wild back and forth affair, but ‘Magnum’ ultimately proved victorious by way of unanimous decision.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that three fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC 300

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje each pocketed $300k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 300 main card . ‘Blessed’ ultimately won the contest by fifth round knockout.

Performance of the night: Max Holloway earned an extra $300k for his fifth-round knockout victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here).

Performance of the night: Jiri Prochazka pocketed an extra $300k for his TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakic.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 300 event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Max Holloway UFC UFC 300

