UFC 300 Bonus Report: Max Holloway pockets $600k

The greatest fight card ever assembled; UFC 300 took place this evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The highly anticipated light heavyweight title fight resulted in another amazing knockout for Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ was able to drop Jamahal Hill with an uppercut midway through the opening round and promptly proceeded to finish the fight with some nasty ground and pound.

UFC 300 was co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight featuring reigning champion Weili Zhang taking on top ranked challenger Yan Xiaonan. The bout proved to be a wild back and forth affair, but ‘Magnum’ ultimately proved victorious by way of unanimous decision.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that three fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Lightweight fighters Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje each pocketed $300k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC 300 main card . ‘Blessed’ ultimately won the contest by fifth round knockout.

Performance of the night: Max Holloway earned an extra $300k for his fifth-round knockout victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here).

Performance of the night: Jiri Prochazka pocketed an extra $300k for his TKO victory over Aleksandar Rakic.

