Comedian Andrew Schulz roasts UFC president Dana White over fighter pay

Comedian Andrew Schulz joked about fighter pay with UFC president Dana White in attendance for the Roast of Tom Brady last night.

If there’s one topic we know Dana White isn’t a big fan of, it’s fighter pay. For years now, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has been accused of underpaying its fighters. That’s even the case when it comes to the likes of Conor McGregor and Francis Ngannou, with many believing they should have earned more throughout their UFC careers.

Regardless of whether or not you agree with that sentiment, it continues to be a source of controversy for Dana to deal with in scrums and interviews.

Someone who has always taken a keen interest in the subject is none other than Andrew Schulz. During last night’s Roast of Tom Brady, he used White as part of a gag that was initially directed at Brady.