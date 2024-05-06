Steve Erceg explains why he went for a takedown in the fifth round of UFC 301 main event

By Harry Kettle - May 6, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Steve Erceg has explained why he went for a takedown in the fifth round of his title bout with Alexandre Pantoja.

Steve Erceg

Last Saturday night, Steve Erceg challenged Alexandre Pantoja for the UFC flyweight championship. In what proved to be a real back and forth contest, both men put everything they had on the line in the name of being called champion.

In the eyes of many, the scores were locked at 2-2 heading into the fifth and final round in Brazil. Erceg seemed to have an advantage on the feet, but despite that, he opted to go down a takedown. It didn’t quite work out for him, and eventually, Pantoja was able to gut out a win and successfully defend the belt.

RELATED: Steve Erceg reacts to UFC 301 loss against Alexandre Pantoja: “I Just Blew It”

Some felt as if the takedown attempt in the fifth was a real turning point. Erceg himself, however, doesn’t think he’d change anything if given the chance to do so.

Erceg’s big decision

“I really thought if I could take him down I could eat up some time on the ground and make him even more tired, and then I win on the feet more,” Erceg said. “(If I could go back), I probably would have done the exact same thing, just next time I need to be better at it.”

Quotes via MMA News

Nobody can deny Steve’s honesty and his heart. Now, it’s a case of going back to the drawing board before seeing what he can do to mix things up in his next Octagon appearance.

What do you believe should be next for Steve Erceg? Would he have had a better chance of winning the fight if he hadn’t taken it to the ground? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

