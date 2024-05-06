Steve Erceg explains why he went for a takedown in the fifth round of UFC 301 main event

UFC flyweight contender Steve Erceg has explained why he went for a takedown in the fifth round of his title bout with Alexandre Pantoja.

Last Saturday night, Steve Erceg challenged Alexandre Pantoja for the UFC flyweight championship. In what proved to be a real back and forth contest, both men put everything they had on the line in the name of being called champion.

In the eyes of many, the scores were locked at 2-2 heading into the fifth and final round in Brazil. Erceg seemed to have an advantage on the feet, but despite that, he opted to go down a takedown. It didn’t quite work out for him, and eventually, Pantoja was able to gut out a win and successfully defend the belt.

Some felt as if the takedown attempt in the fifth was a real turning point. Erceg himself, however, doesn’t think he’d change anything if given the chance to do so.