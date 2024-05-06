Smilla Sundell aims to reclaim strawweight Muay Thai crown: “I will get it back”
Smilla Sundell wants nothing more than to reclaim what she believes is rightfully hers — the ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.
The Swede sensation lost the belt on the scales, going over the 125-pound limit by a slim margin. This happened a day before her World Title defense against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video last Friday, May 3.
It was a bitter pill to swallow, but Sundell is not one to dwell on setbacks. Instead, she vows to put in the work necessary to have the gold back in her possession.
“I really want my belt back. Yeah, that’s what I want. I need maybe at least two months’ notice. I just need a longer time to prepare. But I will get it back,” she said after her fight at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.
Amid the disappointment, Sundell found solace in the support and encouragement she received from her fans.
“I’ve been very sad [to lose the belt]. But I’ve had many people online, on social media [who have] been supporting me. And it meant a lot to me. It kept me going,” she said.
Smilla Sundell praises Natalia Diachkova for gallant stand
Smilla Sundell gave Natalia Diachkova her flowers, acknowledging the tough challenge that the Russian striker posed in the ring.
“She got me good in the first round. So yeah, she’s definitely at the top,” Sundell said of Diachkova.
Diachkova’s aggressive start tested Sundell’s resolve early in the encounter, peppering her with fiery combinations.
Despite facing adversity, “The Hurricane” weathered the storm and turned the tide in her favor.
Pushing the pace in the second round, Sundell’s heavy blows began to take their toll on Diachkova.
A powerful left hook to the body turned the tables, leaving Diachkova reeling and defenseless along the ropes.
Sundell capitalized on the momentum, delivering a series of punishing blows and knees that left referee Olivier Coste no choice but to stop the contest.
Reflecting on her victory, the Fairtex Training Center product expressed her satisfaction in overcoming a perplexing predicament.
“She got me good in the first round,” Sundell said, “so I knew I couldn’t stop there, because I had my family around me, and I wanted to show them that I’m still the best.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship