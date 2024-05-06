Smilla Sundell aims to reclaim strawweight Muay Thai crown: “I will get it back”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 6, 2024

Smilla Sundell wants nothing more than to reclaim what she believes is rightfully hers — the ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.

Smilla Sundell

The Swede sensation lost the belt on the scales, going over the 125-pound limit by a slim margin. This happened a day before her World Title defense against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video last Friday, May 3.

It was a bitter pill to swallow, but Sundell is not one to dwell on setbacks. Instead, she vows to put in the work necessary to have the gold back in her possession.

“I really want my belt back. Yeah, that’s what I want. I need maybe at least two months’ notice. I just need a longer time to prepare. But I will get it back,” she said after her fight at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Amid the disappointment, Sundell found solace in the support and encouragement she received from her fans.

“I’ve been very sad [to lose the belt]. But I’ve had many people online, on social media [who have] been supporting me. And it meant a lot to me. It kept me going,” she said.

Smilla Sundell praises Natalia Diachkova for gallant stand

Smilla Sundell gave Natalia Diachkova her flowers, acknowledging the tough challenge that the Russian striker posed in the ring.

“She got me good in the first round. So yeah, she’s definitely at the top,” Sundell said of Diachkova.

Diachkova’s aggressive start tested Sundell’s resolve early in the encounter, peppering her with fiery combinations.

Despite facing adversity, “The Hurricane” weathered the storm and turned the tide in her favor.

Pushing the pace in the second round, Sundell’s heavy blows began to take their toll on Diachkova.

A powerful left hook to the body turned the tables, leaving Diachkova reeling and defenseless along the ropes.

Sundell capitalized on the momentum, delivering a series of punishing blows and knees that left referee Olivier Coste no choice but to stop the contest.

Reflecting on her victory, the Fairtex Training Center product expressed her satisfaction in overcoming a perplexing predicament.

“She got me good in the first round,” Sundell said, “so I knew I couldn’t stop there, because I had my family around me, and I wanted to show them that I’m still the best.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Kang Ji Won

Korean smasher Kang Ji Won faces Kirill Grishenko at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 7, 2024
Akbar Abdullaev
ONE Championship

Akbar Abdullaev KOs Halil Amir to bring home $50K bonus at ONE Fight Night 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 6, 2024

Akbar Abdullaev emerged as the sole recipient of a $50,000 performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video last Friday, May 3.

Eduard Folayang Amir Khan
ONE Championship

Eduard Folayang wants "chance to compete" at stacked ONE 168

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 5, 2024

Eduard Folayang is convinced that an invitation for Filipino fighters to compete at ONE 168: Denver would be a game-changer.

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin throws support behind Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 2, 2024

Anatoly Malykhin backs his Russian compatriot Natalia Diachkova as she gears up for the most crucial bout of her career.

Ok Rae Yoon
ONE Championship

Ok Rae Yoon returns to battle Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 2, 2024

Ok Rae Yoon is on a mission to recover the ONE Lightweight MMA World Championship, but first he must overcome a formidable opposition to get a crack at gold.

Jackie Buntan

Jackie Buntan, Anissa Meksen battle for inaugural ONE World Title

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 2, 2024
Smilla Sundell
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 22: Where and how to stream in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024

When ONE Championship returns to U.S. primetime this Friday, May 3, fans are in for an unforgettable ride.

Bianca Basilio
ONE Championship

Bianca Basilio promises to finish Nanami Ichikawa at ONE Fight Night 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024

Bianca Basilio sees her next outing as a chance to redeem herself on the global stage.

Nico Carrillo
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo to lock horns with Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 23

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024

Excitement is brewing as top-ranked contenders Nico Carrillo and Saemapetch Fairtex gear up to face each other in a thrilling bantamweight Muay Thai showdown.

Sean Climaco
ONE Championship

Sean Climaco has one goal on global stage: "To prove that I'm the best"

BJPENN.COM Staff - May 1, 2024

Sean Climaco’s face beams with excitement as he gears up for his ONE Championship debut.