Smilla Sundell aims to reclaim strawweight Muay Thai crown: “I will get it back”

Smilla Sundell wants nothing more than to reclaim what she believes is rightfully hers — the ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.

The Swede sensation lost the belt on the scales, going over the 125-pound limit by a slim margin. This happened a day before her World Title defense against Natalia Diachkova at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video last Friday, May 3.

It was a bitter pill to swallow, but Sundell is not one to dwell on setbacks. Instead, she vows to put in the work necessary to have the gold back in her possession.

“I really want my belt back. Yeah, that’s what I want. I need maybe at least two months’ notice. I just need a longer time to prepare. But I will get it back,” she said after her fight at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Amid the disappointment, Sundell found solace in the support and encouragement she received from her fans.

“I’ve been very sad [to lose the belt]. But I’ve had many people online, on social media [who have] been supporting me. And it meant a lot to me. It kept me going,” she said.