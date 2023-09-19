Just Scrap Radio Ep. 140 with Dan Ige, Michelle Waterson-Gomez, and Bryan Battle

By Cole Shelton - September 19, 2023

The 140th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 79 this Saturday.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 140 and UFC Vegas 79

We’re first joined by the 12th-ranked UFC featherweight and one-half of the co-main event, Dan Ige (2:01). Next, 13th-ranked UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson-Gomez (22:55) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC welterweight Bryan Battle (37:42).

Dan Ige opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 79 co-main event fight against Bryce Mitchell. Dan talks about the rather quick turnaround for this fight, and whether or not he was surprised by the matchup. The Hawaiian then talks about what he takes away from Mitchell’s last loss and why he thinks he can make Bryce quit. Dan Ige then talks about what a win does for him and the state of the featherweight division. He also talks about the fires in Maui and how that is impacting him ahead of this fight.

Michelle Waterson-Gomez comes on to discuss her UFC Vegas 79 rematch against Marina Rodriguez. Michelle talks about why she thinks the rematch is happening and what she takes away from it. She then chats about her controversial loss last time out and being on the losing skid. Michelle then chats about the strawweight division and what a win over Marina does for her.

Bryan Battle closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 79 fight against AJ Fletcher. Bryan talks about missing weight last time out, what went wrong, and why that won’t happen again. He then chats about his confidence going into this one and having a 10-inch reach advantage. Bryan then talks about what a win over Fletcher at UFC Vegas 79 does for him.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bryan Battle Dan Ige Michelle Waterson MMA Podcasts Radio UFC

Related

Michael Bisping and Alexa Grasso

Michael Bisping shares harsh assessment of Mike Bell’s 10-8 scorecard from Round 5 of Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2: “There’s no way”

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2023
Kevin Holland
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker sees similarities between Kevin Holland and newly crowned UFC champion Sean Strickland: “His career path at the moment is crazy”

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2023

Former UFC champion Robert Whittaker sees similarities between Kevin Holland and Sean Strickland in the way they approach the fight game.

Darren Till, Uriah Hall, Israel Adesanya
UFC

Darren Till responds after fans express concern that he “doesn’t look well” in recent photo: “None of you have a clue”

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2023

Darren Till has responded to concerned fans following a recent image that was released of him after a training session.

Antonina-Shevchenko Valentina
Antonina Shevchenko

Antonina Shevchenko sounds off on Mike Bell for his 10-8 scorecard in the Noche UFC main event: “Many martial arts experts around the world have many questions for him”

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2023

Antonina Shevchenko has sounded off on Mike Bell for the 10-8 scorecard he gave during the main event between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso at Noche UFC.

Alexa Grasso Valentina Shevchenko Noche UFC (1)
UFC

What's next for Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko after Noche UFC?

Cole Shelton - September 18, 2023

In the main event of Noche UFC on Saturday, the women’s flyweight title was up for grabs as Alexa Grasso was rematching Valentina Shevchenko.

Ciryl Gane and Tom Aspinall

Ciryl Gane explains why he's not interested in fighting Tom Aspinall his next time out

Cole Shelton - September 18, 2023
Valentina Shevchenko
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko takes aim at 'unfair' 10-8 scorecard leading to Alexa Grasso draw: "Live with that mistake forever"

Josh Evanoff - September 18, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight contender Valentina Shevchenko has taken aim at the judges after her draw with Alexa Grasso.

Alex Pereira
UFC

WATCH | Alex Pereira nearly sends son to shadow realm in hilarious prank gone wrong

Josh Evanoff - September 18, 2023

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira nearly got an unexpected knockout over the weekend.

Valentina Shevchenko, and Alexa Grasso
UFC

Valentina Shevchenko calls for Alexa Grasso trilogy fight to be held in Kyrgyzstan: "It has to be equal"

Josh Evanoff - September 18, 2023

Former women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko has an idea for a hypothetical trilogy fight with Alexa Grasso.

Ovince Saint Preux
UFC

Ovince Saint Preux accepts suspension for second USADA violation

Cole Shelton - September 18, 2023

Ovince Saint Preux has been suspended by USADA for his second violation.