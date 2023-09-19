Just Scrap Radio Ep. 140 with Dan Ige, Michelle Waterson-Gomez, and Bryan Battle

The 140th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 79 this Saturday.

We’re first joined by the 12th-ranked UFC featherweight and one-half of the co-main event, Dan Ige (2:01). Next, 13th-ranked UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson-Gomez (22:55) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC welterweight Bryan Battle (37:42).

Dan Ige opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 79 co-main event fight against Bryce Mitchell. Dan talks about the rather quick turnaround for this fight, and whether or not he was surprised by the matchup. The Hawaiian then talks about what he takes away from Mitchell’s last loss and why he thinks he can make Bryce quit. Dan Ige then talks about what a win does for him and the state of the featherweight division. He also talks about the fires in Maui and how that is impacting him ahead of this fight.

Michelle Waterson-Gomez comes on to discuss her UFC Vegas 79 rematch against Marina Rodriguez. Michelle talks about why she thinks the rematch is happening and what she takes away from it. She then chats about her controversial loss last time out and being on the losing skid. Michelle then chats about the strawweight division and what a win over Marina does for her.

Bryan Battle closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 79 fight against AJ Fletcher. Bryan talks about missing weight last time out, what went wrong, and why that won’t happen again. He then chats about his confidence going into this one and having a 10-inch reach advantage. Bryan then talks about what a win over Fletcher at UFC Vegas 79 does for him.

