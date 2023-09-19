Eduard Folayang planning emphatic win in rematch with Amir Khan: ‘My path to redemption’
Eduard Folayang is gearing up for the most crucial bout of his career.
The former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion faces Amir Khan in a rematch at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. The lightweight MMA bout airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.
Folayang’s recent struggles have been hard to ignore. A five-fight losing skid under MMA rules is undoubtedly a rough patch for any fighter.
However, the Filipino isn’t the type to back down from a challenge. He sees this as a temporary hurdle, and he’s determined to arrest it by beating Khan.
“[Setbacks are] normal. We’re here now. There’s this thing called the Law of Nature. We prepare well and we know there could be consequences to our actions. So, I’m taking the risk,” he said.
“At the end of the day, we want to inspire more people through this sport, and that’s what we want to do.”
The Filipino MMA legend understands that the importance of winning goes far beyond a simple W in the record books.
Folayang knows that a decisive finish against Khan would prove that he can still compete at the highest level.
“Of course, that’s what we want to happen, especially with the bonuses coming from finishes. Right now, it’s all about sending a statement that we can still hang with the best fighters,” he said.
Eduard Folayang not looking past Amir Khan
It’s crucial to note that Amir Khan is just as motivated for this rematch. He, too, seeks a finish – and redemption – for his previous loss to Eduard Folayang.
The first encounter took place in November 2018. There, Folayang claimed the vacant ONE Lightweight MMA World Title by unanimous decision.
This mutual desire for a decisive victory has added an extra layer of intrigue to their showdown.
After all, Folayang is well aware that Khan is a formidable opponent who cannot be underestimated.
“I believe that he’s certainly changed a lot from that fight. There are some factors that I’ll have to consider,” he said.
“Landslide” anticipates that Khan will bring his A-game, and he is prepared for a war inside the Circle.
“I think within that span of five years, we’ve both changed as fighters. I’m very excited about how I’ll traverse my path to redemption,” Folayang said.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Eduard Folayang MMA News ONE Championship