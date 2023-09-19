Michael Bisping shares harsh assessment of Mike Bell’s 10-8 scorecard from Round 5 of Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2: “There’s no way”
Former UFC fighter Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on the 10-8 controversy from Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 2.
Last weekend at Noche UFC, Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko went to war in the main event. The bout was incredibly hard fought and when it was all said and done, fans were split down the middle regarding who had done enough to win. In the end, the contest was ruled a split draw, meaning Grasso retained the belt.
However, there was some controversy stemming from Mike Bell’s decision to award Grasso a 10-8 in the fifth round of the fight. While she did come close to submitting Shevchenko, very few felt as if it qualified as a 10-8.
Now, the aforementioned Michael Bisping has weighed in on the debate.
Bisping questions Grasso vs Shevchenko 2
“Opinions are like a**holes: Everyone’s got one,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “And apparently I’m the biggest a**hole because if you go on Twitter, they’re ripping me a new a**hole right now because I say Valentina Shevchenko should have won that fight three rounds to two, maybe even four rounds to one. Round 4 was a close one.”
“I can kind of understand that because maybe the shots from (Grasso) on top were more damaging – I’ll concede that,” Bisping said. “Let’s go with that. Let’s go with Grasso wins that. Well, Shevchenko would have still won the fight three rounds to two, and that’s official when you look at the scorecards. But judge Mike Bell gave a 10-8 round to Alexa Grasso in Round 5, and there’s just no way. There’s no way that was a 10-8 round.”
“The new criteria is – and I haven’t got the actual documentation on the verbiage right in front of me – but it’s something like this: You’ve just got to have a clear winner – a clear winner where you can look at it and very confidently say, ‘That lady won.’ Simple as that. That makes it a 10-8 round. Well, I don’t think Round 5 was a 10-8 round. Far from it,” Bisping said.
Quotes via MMA Junkie
