Max Holloway believes the government “failed the people” of Hawaii as wildfires rage on

Max Holloway is disappointed in the government as the wildfires in Hawaii have raged on.

Wildfires started to take over Maui and the death total reached over 110 with thousands of people missing. To make matters worse, Hawaii has one of the largest siren warning systems in the world, but the 80 alarms on Maui, stayed silent. Many citizens were confused as to why the sirens never went off and Max Holloway believes that is just one of the many things the government did to fail the people.

“It’s tough man, it’s tough man. Everything that’s going on in Lahaina now is heartbreaking,” Holloway said to TMZ Sports. “You hear the stories, you hear everything. I don’t know if you’ve been following the news in any way. But, here, the state, the government at so many levels, I’m straight up going to say it, they failed the people of Lahaina and it’s kind of heartbreaking. When it felt like they were lollygagging, too, after everything happened, the people, the Hawaiian people, the locals there are the ones that stood up, that took on the responsibility, and are helping, and are still helping as we speak. Man, it’s just super heartbreaking.”