Dan Hooker hints at a change in weight class: “I’m doing a little test run and we’ll see”

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has hinted at changing the weight class he competes at in the promotion.

It’s well known by this point that Dan Hooker is the kind of man who doesn’t give up without a fight. Come hell or high water, he will do everything in his power to secure the win – but at 155 pounds, he’s been unable to do so in three of his last four outings.

Now, in a recent interview with Oscar Willis, Hooker has revealed that he’s in the process of testing out a weight class change.

“Doin’ a little something something at the moment,” Hooker said. “Gotta make your next move your best move. Let’s just say I’m working with the UFC and a fight dietician very closely and I’m doing a little test run and we’ll see. I’ll be able to answer every question on next week’s show.”

It’s not yet known whether it’s a shift up to welterweight or down to featherweight, although most seem to believe it could be the latter.

