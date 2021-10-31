Dan Hooker reacts following submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 267

Dan Hooker has reacted following his disappointing first round submission loss to Islam Makhachev at today’s UFC 267 event.

Hooker (21-11 MMA) was making a quick turnaround today in Abu Dhabi. ‘The Hangman‘ had most previously competed five weeks ago at UFC 266, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Nasrat Haqparast. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Auckland native, who had previously suffered setbacks to Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler respectively.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev (21-1 MMA) had entered today’s contest on an eight-fight winning streak, his most previous win being a submission victory over Thiago Moises in July.

Despite Makhachev having a ton of hype, Dan Hooker was confident that he would emerge victorious in dominant fashion at UFC 267.

Unfortunately for ‘The Hangman’, things did not play out as he hoped against his Russian opponent. After landing a pair of low kicks in the early seconds of the fight, Dan Hooker was quickly taken down by Islam Makhachev. Once on the ground, Khabib’s protege sliced through ‘The Hangman’ like butter and forced him to verbally tap to a nasty kimura submission hold.

Shortly following the conclusion of today’s UFC 267 event, Dan Hooker took to Twitter where he shared the following 2 tweets.

Tweet one was a gif of Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson wiping his tears with a handful of dollar bills.

The second post was a retweet from @facts which stated the following uplifting message:

“The strongest people tend to smile even during their toughest times. Smiling is a psychological symbol of strength. Keep Smiling :)”

The strongest people tend to smile even during their toughest times. Smiling is a psychological symbol of strength. Keep Smiling 🙂 — Fact (@Fact) October 30, 2021

Who would you like to see Dan Hooker fight next following his first round submission loss to Islam Makhachev at today’s UFC 267 event in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!