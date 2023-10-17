Dan Hardy claims Alexander Volkanovski rematch is a “far less threatening” fight when compared to Charles Oliveira

Hardy breaks down Volkanovski vs Makhachev 2

“[Makhachev] was preparing for a handful, no matter where the fight goes,” Hardy said. “To me, Makhachev is probably going to be in the best condition he’s ever been, and I think that looking at Volk, it’s a much clearer fight to win. It’s far less threatening in certain ranges, especially if he can get Volk to the floor…

“Volk wasn’t submitted, and that was very impressive, but he did have his back taken and he was controlled on the floor for good portions of the fight.”

Quotes via MMA News

Of course, given that Makhachev has beaten both men, there’s a lot of tape to study – and it was clear to see that Volkanovski gave him more problems than Oliveira did. Alas, we’ll never know how Charles would’ve performed this time around.

