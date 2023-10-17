Alexander Volkanovski weighs in on the newly booked Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup at UFC 294: “We’re in for a cracking fight”

Alexander Volkanovski has given his thoughts on the UFC 294 showdown between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

This weekend, Kamaru Usman will battle Khamzat Chimaev in a fight that many have been waiting a long time to see. Chimaev is one of the biggest rising stars in the promotion, whereas Usman is a former champion who has a lot to prove after two losses to Leon Edwards. It’s going to serve as a huge task for both men, especially given that it’s only been booked for less than a week as a result of Paulo Costa having to pull out.

Another man who is taking a short notice fight at UFC 294 is none other than Alexander Volkanovski. In a recent YouTube video of his, he spoke about this match-up and how he thinks it could play out.