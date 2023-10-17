Alexander Volkanovski weighs in on the newly booked Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup at UFC 294: “We’re in for a cracking fight”
Alexander Volkanovski has given his thoughts on the UFC 294 showdown between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.
This weekend, Kamaru Usman will battle Khamzat Chimaev in a fight that many have been waiting a long time to see. Chimaev is one of the biggest rising stars in the promotion, whereas Usman is a former champion who has a lot to prove after two losses to Leon Edwards. It’s going to serve as a huge task for both men, especially given that it’s only been booked for less than a week as a result of Paulo Costa having to pull out.
Another man who is taking a short notice fight at UFC 294 is none other than Alexander Volkanovski. In a recent YouTube video of his, he spoke about this match-up and how he thinks it could play out.
Volkanovski breaks down Chimaev vs Usman
“Obviously, Chimaev is going to be in better condition,” Volkanovski said. “I don’t know how long Usman’s been training for and Chimaev is a very, very high-paced fighter. So does that come into play? Can Usman handle the shots? I think he can. Can he handle that pace that Chimaev is going to put? Everything’s going to be 100 percent. It’s a three-rounder. He goes in for the kill, even when he’s wrestling or he’s punching. He can’t leave openings in striking.
“I think the pace that Chimaev is going to set is going to be hard to deal with for someone on short notice … (Usman has) always been in a situation where he’s been pretty prepared, so he’s always in good condition. It’ll be interesting to see how that goes. But if his gas tank doesn’t hold up and it does go in the later rounds, with the pressure that Chimaev is going to do, I think it’s going to be a hard night for Usman. But if Usman’s fit, his takedown defense is going to be hard and I think we’re in for a cracking fight.”
