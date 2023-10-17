Alexander Volkanovski weighs in on the newly booked Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup at UFC 294: “We’re in for a cracking fight”

By Harry Kettle - October 17, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski has given his thoughts on the UFC 294 showdown between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman

This weekend, Kamaru Usman will battle Khamzat Chimaev in a fight that many have been waiting a long time to see. Chimaev is one of the biggest rising stars in the promotion, whereas Usman is a former champion who has a lot to prove after two losses to Leon Edwards. It’s going to serve as a huge task for both men, especially given that it’s only been booked for less than a week as a result of Paulo Costa having to pull out.

RELATED: DANA WHITE REVEALS THE WINNER OF KHAMZAT CHIMAEV VS. KAMARU USMAN AT UFC 294 WILL GET THE NEXT MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE SHOT

Another man who is taking a short notice fight at UFC 294 is none other than Alexander Volkanovski. In a recent YouTube video of his, he spoke about this match-up and how he thinks it could play out.

Volkanovski breaks down Chimaev vs Usman

“Obviously, Chimaev is going to be in better condition,” Volkanovski said. “I don’t know how long Usman’s been training for and Chimaev is a very, very high-paced fighter. So does that come into play? Can Usman handle the shots? I think he can. Can he handle that pace that Chimaev is going to put? Everything’s going to be 100 percent. It’s a three-rounder. He goes in for the kill, even when he’s wrestling or he’s punching. He can’t leave openings in striking.

“I think the pace that Chimaev is going to set is going to be hard to deal with for someone on short notice … (Usman has) always been in a situation where he’s been pretty prepared, so he’s always in good condition. It’ll be interesting to see how that goes. But if his gas tank doesn’t hold up and it does go in the later rounds, with the pressure that Chimaev is going to do, I think it’s going to be a hard night for Usman. But if Usman’s fit, his takedown defense is going to be hard and I think we’re in for a cracking fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Alexander Volkanovski? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Kamaru Usman Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Tony Ferguson, Michael Bisping

Vinc Pichel explains why he will never be friends with “scumbag” Tony Ferguson: “That showed me what a piece of sh*t he really is”

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2023
Edson Barboza and Sodiq Yusuff
Sodiq Yusuff

What's next for Edson Barboza and Sodiq Yusuff after UFC Vegas 81?

Cole Shelton - October 16, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 81, ranked featherweights threw down as Edson Barboza faced Sodiq Yusuff coming off a year-long layoff.

Paddy Pimblett
Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett believes he has to "make a statement" against Tony Ferguson to prove he deserves a ranked opponent

Cole Shelton - October 16, 2023

Paddy Pimblett knows he has to make a statement against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Kamaru Usman
Khamzat Chimaev

Kamaru Usman reveals champ-champ aspirations ahead of middleweight debut: "I want both"

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2023

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman might be moving up to middleweight, but his time at welterweight isn’t done.

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski believes knockout is needed against Islam Makhachev: "Can't afford to do anything else"

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes he’ll finish Islam Makhachev on Saturday.

Michael-Bisping

Michael Bisping reacts to Paulo Costa’s latest fight cancellation: “He’s a bit of a madman isn’t he.”

Susan Cox - October 16, 2023
Charles Oliveira
Josh Thomson

Former MMA champion takes aim at Charles Oliveira for “stupid” training methods that led to UFC 294 withdrawal: “He wasn’t wearing headgear”

Harry Kettle - October 16, 2023

Former MMA champion Josh Thomson has taken aim at Charles Oliveira for his training technique that contributed to him being forced out of UFC 294.

Dricus Du Plessis and Robert Whittaker and UFC 290
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping believes Dricus Du Plessis is “really pissed off” about the Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight booking: “He should be fighting for the belt”

Harry Kettle - October 16, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Dricus du Plessis will be frustrated about not getting a title shot.

Kamaru Usman
Khamzat Chimaev

Kamaru Usman speaks out on Khamzat Chimaev fight: "Everyone feels invincible until someone pokes that balloon"

Fernando Quiles - October 15, 2023

Kamaru Usman is fired up ahead of his short-notice UFC 294 fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

Alexander Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev

Alex Volkanovski makes plans clear for Islam Makhachev rematch at UFC 294: "I’m going to be a dangerous man in there"

Fernando Quiles - October 15, 2023

UFC featherweight titleholder Alex Volkanovski has his plans set for the short-notice rematch against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.