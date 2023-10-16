Alexander Volkanovski believes knockout is needed against Islam Makhachev: “Can’t afford to do anything else”

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes he’ll finish Islam Makhachev on Saturday.

‘The Great’ is in a position that he didn’t expect him to be in. Last defeating Yair Rodriguez in July, Alexander Volkanovski was reportedly expected to face Ilia Topuria in January. However, due to an injury to Charles Oliveira, he will step in on short notice to face Islam Makhachev this weekend.

The two’s rematch comes just a few months after their first encounter at UFC 284. In the main event that night in Australia, the two champions went blow-for-blow all five rounds. While Alexander Volkanovski felt that he deserved the nod that night, Islam Makhachev instead retained his lightweight title by unanimous decision.

It’s due to that unanimous decision loss that Alexander Volkanovski is entering the rematch differently. Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, ‘The Great’ predicted a finish victory over Islam Makhachev. When asked why, the champion stated that’s the mindset he has, especially after the close decision defeat last time out. He also believes a stoppage win would be massive for his legacy.

“I believe I finish him.” Alexander Volkanovski stated when asked for a prediction for his rematch with Islam Makhachev. “You’re going to see one of the most dangerous Volkanovskis you’ve ever seen. Purely because I can’t afford to do anything else, that’s the way I’m looking at it. I want to look at it that way. It’s like I’m looking at it like ‘Alright, let’s do it, we’re going in for the kill’, you know what I mean?

He continued, “Stop leaving it to the judges, let’s just go out there and really make a statement. I’ve got 11 days’ notice, in his hometown, to go in there and take him out. Mate, that’s legacy stuff we’re talking about. This fight itself is legacy, but to go and knock him out, that’s going to be mind-blowing for the world to see. I can’t wait.”

