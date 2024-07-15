Curtis Blaydes isn’t making big changes ahead of Tom Aspinall fight at UFC 304

By Harry Kettle - July 15, 2024

Curtis Blaydes has admitted that he isn’t making too many changes ahead of his showdown with Tom Aspinall.

Curtis Blaydes Tom Aspinall

As we know, Curtis Blaydes will take on Tom Aspinall for the interim UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 304. The contest will take place in Manchester, England as Aspinall looks to set up a future date for the undisputed heavyweight title.

RELATED: Jon Anik explains his worry with UFC 304 co-headliner between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes: “I’d like to see some pressure on this heavyweight division to move forward”

Blaydes is considered by many to be the underdog, despite beating Tom in the past. Alas, the win came via injury to the Englishman, and hopefully the bout goes a bit longer than 15 seconds this time around.

When it comes to Blaydes’ preparation, though, he made it clear in a recent media scrum that he isn’t changing things up too much.

Same old for Blaydes

“Conditioning (has been the focus in camp). That’s the same old,” Blaydes said. “I don’t adjust for anyone, I have prepared for this fight the same way I prepare for everyone. I don’t like to add extra adjustments, extra things to think about. There’s already a whole lot, we don’t need to add anything else.

“Just a normal, standard fight camp,” Blaydes continued. “Eight weeks of sparring, drilling, running, icing; normal stuff.”

Quotes via MMA News

Curtis knows how good Tom Aspinall is. In equal measure, he also knows how many times he’s been put in a position like this. He can’t afford to suffer another major setback in his career, and you can bet he’ll put everything on the line at UFC 304 in the pursuit of glory.

What do you believe will happen when Curtis Blaydes squares off against Tom Aspinall? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Curtis Blaydes Tom Aspinall UFC

Related

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad

Kamaru Usman calls on Leon Edwards to bring out "killer" at UFC 304

Harry Kettle - July 15, 2024
Jean Silva UFC
Jean Silva

Jean Silva vs. Ilia Topuria? Din Thomas feels Brazilian's striking "looks the part" for UFC title fight

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

UFC analyst Din Thomas is so impressed by Jean Silva that he thinks the Brazilian could fare well against Ilia Topuria if he can cut down in weight.

Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver, UFC, Pros react
UFC

Tracy Cortez speaks out on UFC Denver loss to Rose Namajunas: "I'm here to prove myself"

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

Tracy  Cortez is hoping to get right back in the fire following her unanimous decision loss to Rose Namajunas.

Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver, UFC, Results
UFC

Rose Namajunas feels closer to UFC flyweight title shot after win over Tracy Cortez: "All that matters is winning, right?"

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

Rose Namajunas feels closer to a 125-pound title opportunity with her victory over Tracy Cortez.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor tells Michael Chandler that they have a new fight date in 2024: “I talked to Dana today”

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024

Conor McGregor claims a new fight date for a showdown with Michael Chandler has been discussed.

Daniel Cormier, Dustin Poirier

Daniel Cormier encourages Dustin Poirier to take fourth fight with Conor McGregor if the opportunity presents itself

Fernando Quiles - July 14, 2024
Drew Dober
Jean Silva

Drew Dober issues statement following TKO loss to Jean Silva at UFC Denver

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2024

UFC star Drew Dober has issued a statement following his defeat at the hands of Jean Silva at UFC Denver.

UFC Denver, Bonus, Drew Dober, Jean Silva, UFC
Jean Silva

UFC Denver Bonus Report: Jean Silva and Drew Dober take home 'FOTN' honors

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

The Octagon returned to the Mile High City for tonight’s UFC Denver event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez.

Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver, UFC, Pros react
Tracy Cortez

Pros react after Rose Namajunas defeats Tracy Cortez at UFC Denver

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Denver event was headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez.

Rose Namajunas, Tracy Cortez, UFC Denver, UFC, Results
Tracy Cortez

UFC Denver Results: Rose Namajunas defeats Tracy Cortez (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - July 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Denver results, including the flyweight main event between Rose Namajunas and Tracy Cortez.