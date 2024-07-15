Curtis Blaydes isn’t making big changes ahead of Tom Aspinall fight at UFC 304
Curtis Blaydes has admitted that he isn’t making too many changes ahead of his showdown with Tom Aspinall.
As we know, Curtis Blaydes will take on Tom Aspinall for the interim UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 304. The contest will take place in Manchester, England as Aspinall looks to set up a future date for the undisputed heavyweight title.
Blaydes is considered by many to be the underdog, despite beating Tom in the past. Alas, the win came via injury to the Englishman, and hopefully the bout goes a bit longer than 15 seconds this time around.
When it comes to Blaydes’ preparation, though, he made it clear in a recent media scrum that he isn’t changing things up too much.
Same old for Blaydes
“Conditioning (has been the focus in camp). That’s the same old,” Blaydes said. “I don’t adjust for anyone, I have prepared for this fight the same way I prepare for everyone. I don’t like to add extra adjustments, extra things to think about. There’s already a whole lot, we don’t need to add anything else.
“Just a normal, standard fight camp,” Blaydes continued. “Eight weeks of sparring, drilling, running, icing; normal stuff.”
Quotes via MMA News
Curtis knows how good Tom Aspinall is. In equal measure, he also knows how many times he’s been put in a position like this. He can’t afford to suffer another major setback in his career, and you can bet he’ll put everything on the line at UFC 304 in the pursuit of glory.
What do you believe will happen when Curtis Blaydes squares off against Tom Aspinall? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
