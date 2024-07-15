Curtis Blaydes isn’t making big changes ahead of Tom Aspinall fight at UFC 304

Curtis Blaydes has admitted that he isn’t making too many changes ahead of his showdown with Tom Aspinall.

As we know, Curtis Blaydes will take on Tom Aspinall for the interim UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 304. The contest will take place in Manchester, England as Aspinall looks to set up a future date for the undisputed heavyweight title.

Blaydes is considered by many to be the underdog, despite beating Tom in the past. Alas, the win came via injury to the Englishman, and hopefully the bout goes a bit longer than 15 seconds this time around.

When it comes to Blaydes’ preparation, though, he made it clear in a recent media scrum that he isn’t changing things up too much.