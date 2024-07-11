Jon Anik explains his worry with UFC 304 co-headliner between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes: “I’d like to see some pressure on this heavyweight division to move forward”

By Fernando Quiles - July 11, 2024

UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik has revealed what situation he’d find to be less than ideal for the winner of Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes.

Jon Anik

Aspinall will be putting the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship on the line against Blaydes in the co-main event of UFC 304. Aspinall, who captured interim gold back in November 2023, was hoping to go straight into an undisputed title fight with Jon Jones. Instead, he’ll mix it up with Blaydes in a rematch from a disastrous and quick end to their first meeting.

Anik’s one fear with this matchup has to do with the potential aftermath.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL IS FOCUSING ON HIS OWN LEGACY AHEAD OF UFC 304 TITLE DEFENSE: “I DON’T NEED JON JONES”

Jon Anik Hopes Winner of Aspinall vs. Blaydes Isn’t Sidelined Due to Injury

During an interview with MMAJunkie, Jon Anik explained the one negative that could come out of the Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes rematch (via Bloody Elbow).

“Well certainly a 25-minute war between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall [at UFC 304] that results in six months of recovery time wouldn’t be ideal for either party, nor would it be for MMA fans who want to see things expedited in this heavyweight division.”

Anik feels it would be best for fight fans and the heavyweight division if there isn’t even further delay for whoever walks out of the Co-Op Live arena in Manchester with the interim title.

“I certainly am hopeful that the winner of that fight emerges relatively unscathed not just because my car’s waiting outside and the round one knockout is a broadcaster’s dream, but also because I’d like to see some pressure on this heavyweight division to move forward.”

UFC 304 will take place on July 27th. Stick with BJPenn.com for continued coverage of the event, including updates throughout fight night.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

